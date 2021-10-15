Downtown Tulsa VA hospital attracting attention for collaboration

The complex's main feature, a 58-bed VA hospital, is being fashioned from the existing Kerr and Edmondson state office buildings. New construction primarily consists of a new 436-space parking garage to be built and operated by the city of Tulsa and a psychiatric hospital to be owned by Oklahoma State University and operated by the state of Oklahoma.

The office complex, valued at $35 million, has been transferred from the state to OSU but will be signed over to the VA when the hospital is finished.

A lengthy roster of notables attended Friday's event, including U.S. Sen. James Lankford and Congressmen Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin, but notably absent was U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who perhaps more than any single person was responsible for securing the federal government's $120 million stake in the project.

Explanations of Inhofe's absence conflicted, but his influence on the project was made clear.

"When we said 'Sen. Inhofe wants this done,' it was like having the golden ticket," said OSU President Kayse Shrum, who began work on the project as president of OSU-CHS. "Long before OSU applied for this special CHIP-IN program, Sen. Inhofe advocated for a VA hospital in Tulsa."