Downtown Tulsa VA hospital attracting attention for collaboration

Much attention is being paid to the new Veterans Affairs hospital for which construction is soon to begin downtown, a top VA official said Friday during ceremonies at the site near Fourth Street and Houston Avenue.
"A lot is riding on this," said Michael Brennan, the VA's chief construction and facilities management officer. "We're building momentum for having ways for the community and the Department of Veterans Affairs to partner, not just here but at (other) locations."
Collaboration among federal, state and local governments, the Oklahoma State University Medical Center and its affiliated Center for Health Sciences, plus $26 million from private donors, are the reasons for the interest. All combined to secure authorization for the $193 million project under the 2016 CHIP-IN Act, which allows nonfederal funders to partner with the VA to provide VA facilities.
Omaha built the first CHIP-IN facility.
"It was highly successful," said Brennan. "It won numerous national awards and recognition. But this is a project on a much larger scale — an inpatient facility, more complex in all aspects."
Friday's event was billed as a groundbreaking, although no ground was broken, won't be for at least several more months, and then likely will require jackhammers because the ground being broken is covered by an asphalt parking lot.
The complex's main feature, a 58-bed VA hospital, is being fashioned from the existing Kerr and Edmondson state office buildings. New construction primarily consists of a new 436-space parking garage to be built and operated by the city of Tulsa and a psychiatric hospital to be owned by Oklahoma State University and operated by the state of Oklahoma.
The office complex, valued at $35 million, has been transferred from the state to OSU but will be signed over to the VA when the hospital is finished.
A lengthy roster of notables attended Friday's event, including U.S. Sen. James Lankford and Congressmen Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin, but notably absent was U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who perhaps more than any single person was responsible for securing the federal government's $120 million stake in the project.
Explanations of Inhofe's absence conflicted, but his influence on the project was made clear.
"When we said 'Sen. Inhofe wants this done,' it was like having the golden ticket," said OSU President Kayse Shrum, who began work on the project as president of OSU-CHS. "Long before OSU applied for this special CHIP-IN program, Sen. Inhofe advocated for a VA hospital in Tulsa."
Inhofe's chief of staff, Luke Holland, noted that such projects usually take 10 to 20 years to come to fruition but that this one came together in about three.
"Everybody really lined up together," said Holland. "The fact we're breaking ground today instead of in 2030 or 2040 is a testament to Oklahomans' ability to come together and make something happen."
The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, which is contributing $10 million to the project plus $1 million for such things as planning and design, have been given a large share of the credit for that. The foundation created VHiT LLC as a corporate entity to manage the project to conclusion.
On Friday, it was announced that Leo A. Daly of Dallas and Omaha and GH2 Architecture of Tulsa have been chosen as the design team.
Although the Kerr and Edmondson building footprints will remain substantially as they are now, the interiors will be thoroughly remodeled. Demolition is expected to begin this winter with project completion in late 2024.