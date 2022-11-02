‘Downtown Days of Wonder’ announced for holiday season

With temperatures around 70 degrees, Wednesday didn't feel much like Christmas.

But Downtown Tulsa Partnership gave people a reason to get into the holiday spirit, anyway.

DTP, joined by partners that include the BOK Center, Cox Business Convention Center, the Guthrie Green, the Tulsa Christmas Parade and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, shared plans for the Downtown Days of Wonder holiday campaign.

The campaign is a collaborative effort to attract Tulsans and visitors to downtown during Christmastime. Downtown holiday events and other relevant holiday information are available at a new website called downtowndaysofwonder.com.

"With annual events like Arvest Winterfest, Glow on the Green, the Tulsa Christmas Parade and more, we welcome the Tulsa region to experience downtown alive with festive lights and displays, family activities and entertainment and shopping and dining with the region's best businesses," said Brian Kurtz, president and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

DTP "is honored to collaborate with these downtown institutions to showcase all our neighborhood has to offer between Thanksgiving and the New Year with Downtown Days of Wonder," Kurtz said.

As part of the Downtown Days of Wonder campaign, DTP also is launching a pop-up shop program to activate underused spaces in downtown in time for holiday shopping. The program focuses on matching local entrepreneurs with available ground-floor retail spaces in the Deco District from about Nov. 25-Jan. 15.

Entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the pop-up program at downtowntulsa.com/pop-up-program by 5 p.m. Monday.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership is installing the traditional snowflakes on many of the downtown light poles, and tree lights have gone up in the Chapman Green and along Boston Avenue and Main Street from Third to Sixth streets in the Deco District. An interactive "Singing Tree" experiential lighting display again will be placed in the Williams Green, where PartnerTulsa will be installing additional lighting displays.

Also, Downtown Tulsa Partnership has engaged a local software developer and downtown resident, Chris "Vanndy" Vandenhende, to build a holiday tree at Fifth and Main streets using augmented reality technology. The tree, accessible by smartphone from Nov. 25 through mid-January, will be five stories tall and anchored to the base of the Bartlett Square fountain, though nothing will appear in the physical space.

"We expect in the next year or two to begin fundraising to add more temporary and permanent lighting displays and installations," Kurtz said. "Our ultimate goal is to go back to the days of the 1950s and ’60s when we had these major lighting displays adorning downtown streets."

The nonprofit Downtown Tulsa Partnership began operations in 2021, assuming and expanding on the role played by the Downtown Coordinating Council since 2009.

Upcoming downtown events include Arvest Winterfest opening day on Nov. 25 outside the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.; Lights On: Glow on the Green on Dec. 2 at the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way; the Tulsa Christmas Parade on Dec. 10; and Tulsa Ballet's "The Nutcracker" and American Theater Co.'s "A Christmas Carol" from Dec. 9-23.