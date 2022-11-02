 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Downtown Days of Wonder’ announced for holiday season

  • Updated
  • 0

With temperatures around 70 degrees, Wednesday didn't feel much like Christmas.

But Downtown Tulsa Partnership gave people a reason to get into the holiday spirit, anyway.

DTP, joined by partners that include the BOK Center, Cox Business Convention Center, the Guthrie Green, the Tulsa Christmas Parade and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, shared plans for the Downtown Days of Wonder holiday campaign.

The campaign is a collaborative effort to attract Tulsans and visitors to downtown during Christmastime. Downtown holiday events and other relevant holiday information are available at a new website called downtowndaysofwonder.com.

"With annual events like Arvest Winterfest, Glow on the Green, the Tulsa Christmas Parade and more, we welcome the Tulsa region to experience downtown alive with festive lights and displays, family activities and entertainment and shopping and dining with the region's best businesses," said Brian Kurtz, president and CEO of Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

People are also reading…

DTP "is honored to collaborate with these downtown institutions to showcase all our neighborhood has to offer between Thanksgiving and the New Year with Downtown Days of Wonder," Kurtz said.

As part of the Downtown Days of Wonder campaign, DTP also is launching a pop-up shop program to activate underused spaces in downtown in time for holiday shopping. The program focuses on matching local entrepreneurs with available ground-floor retail spaces in the Deco District from about Nov. 25-Jan. 15.

Entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the pop-up program at downtowntulsa.com/pop-up-program by 5 p.m. Monday.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Downtown Tulsa Partnership is installing the traditional snowflakes on many of the downtown light poles, and tree lights have gone up in the Chapman Green and along Boston Avenue and Main Street from Third to Sixth streets in the Deco District. An interactive "Singing Tree" experiential lighting display again will be placed in the Williams Green, where PartnerTulsa will be installing additional lighting displays.

Also, Downtown Tulsa Partnership has engaged a local software developer and downtown resident, Chris "Vanndy" Vandenhende, to build a holiday tree at Fifth and Main streets using augmented reality technology. The tree, accessible by smartphone from Nov. 25 through mid-January, will be five stories tall and anchored to the base of the Bartlett Square fountain, though nothing will appear in the physical space.

"We expect in the next year or two to begin fundraising to add more temporary and permanent lighting displays and installations," Kurtz said. "Our ultimate goal is to go back to the days of the 1950s and ’60s when we had these major lighting displays adorning downtown streets."

The nonprofit Downtown Tulsa Partnership began operations in 2021, assuming and expanding on the role played by the Downtown Coordinating Council since 2009.

Upcoming downtown events include Arvest Winterfest opening day on Nov. 25 outside the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver  Ave.; Lights On: Glow on the Green on Dec. 2 at the Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way; the Tulsa Christmas Parade on Dec. 10; and Tulsa Ballet's "The Nutcracker" and American Theater Co.'s "A Christmas Carol" from Dec. 9-23.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Suicide mission': Man who attacked Paul Pelosi had a list of targets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert