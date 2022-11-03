Don't look now, but Williams Crossing spans the entire Arkansas River

Next time you’re driving south along Riverside Drive from downtown, look west. There’s something looming over the Arkansas River north of 31st Street.

What appeared for months to be a massive erector set rising from the water now looks suspiciously like a bridge. And indeed it is.

Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC, said Thursday that the final piece of the final arch of the new Williams Crossing was hauled into place by a massive crane Wednesday morning. The bridge has 11 arches, each made of two 60-foot-long, 105,000-pound pieces.

“Right now when … you look over, you can see all of the arches all the way across the river,” Stava said.

This does not mean the pedestrian bridge is ready for visitors. Stava said a lot of work remains to be done before the bridge opens in conjunction with the overhauled Zink Dam sometime in the late summer or early fall of 2023.

“We have to put the bridge deck itself — the rock aggregate pathway — on,” Stava said. “We have to run all of the electrical for the lighting, and we are installing all of the handrails and stainless steel netting for the handrail system.”

The new bridge is going to be elegant and extend the look and feel of the Gathering Place, Stava said.

“There will be architectural lighting up and down on the arches themselves, and then there will be LED pathway lighting, across the bridge deck,” he said.

Crews are also continuing work on the landings on each end of Williams Crossing. Stava said the landing on the west bank of the Arkansas River is nearly complete, while no aspect of the landing on the east side — where the bridge will connect with the Gathering Place — will be done for a while.

Don’t fret: When the 18-foot-wide pedestrian bridge is complete next year, it will be connected to the River Parks trail and the park itself by an 18-foot-wide path.

“But the plaza and the north bump out and the area in between — the lower section of the Gathering Place, which is about 5¼ acres — won’t be complete until the summer of 2024,” Stava said.

The Gathering Place won a city-sponsored design competition for the new pedestrian bridge in 2017 and is overseeing construction.

The project is being paid for with $27.4 million in city funding and $7.25 million in private dollars.