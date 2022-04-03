Donations sought for Easter food giveaway serving schoolchildren

The Christian Ministers Alliance is in need of donations as it prepares to provide Easter meals to hundreds of area schoolchildren and their families.

The organization has been hosting a recurring monthly giveaway at three rotating churches in north Tulsa for a little more than a year, and the Rev. W.R. Casey said organizers consistently serve 200 to 300 people. They primarily sponsor children from four school districts: Tulsa, Sand Springs, Union and Bixby Public Schools.

Others in need may pick up a basket with advance notice.

Food donations needed include whole chickens, chicken legs, thighs, drumsticks and quarters; corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, 20-pound bags of potatoes, greens, onions, bacon, sausage, bread, dinner rolls, rice, cereal and half-gallons of milk.

Distribution will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 1014 E. Pine St., and donations will be accepted until that day.

To donate, call Casey at 918-902-1374 or 918-951-7407 to schedule a drop-off. Those interested in contributing financially may mail checks made out to CMA Inc. to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

