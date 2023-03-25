The Christian Ministers Alliance is in need of donations as it prepares to give away more than 1,000 food baskets ahead of Easter in Tulsa.

The baskets primarily go to schoolchildren and their families from any of several school districts the nonprofit has adopted, including those of Tulsa, Union, Sand Springs, Bixby, Broken Arrow and Owasso, President Rev. W.R. Casey said, but also organizations such as CAP Tulsa and Family & Children's Services.

Food donations sought include chickens, hams, turkeys, ground beef, corn, green beans, macaroni and cheese, 20-pound bags of potatoes, bacon, eggs, sausage, cereal, and milk.

"Whatever it takes to make a meal, we're looking for it," Casey said.

Easter buckets and baskets filled with candy and toys are also sought for the children.

Distribution will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Timothy Baptist Church, 821 E. 46th St. North.

To donate, call Casey at 918-902-1374 or 918-951-7407 to schedule a drop-off. Those interested in contributing financially may mail checks made out to CMA Inc. to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

