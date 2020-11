Donations needed for Thanksgiving meals; Christian Ministers Alliance giveaway is Nov. 20

The Christian Ministers Alliance is seeking donations for its annual Thanksgiving meal basket giveaway.

The giveaway will take place 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the old Gilcrease elementary and middle school, 5550 N. MLK Jr. Blvd., the Rev. W.R. Casey said.

The Alliance has partnered with more than 70 area schools to provide kids in need a holiday meal for their families, but Casey said anyone in need is welcome to come, and many will likely be referred through the 2-1-1 helpline.

Casey said the nonprofit expects to pass out a couple thousand baskets, and the need for donations is great. They will be accepted through Nov. 20; call 918-902-1374 to donate. Checks can also be made out to CMA Inc. and mailed to the Christian Ministers Alliance, P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

Donations needed: turkeys, hams, chickens, hens, bacon, sausage, mac-and-cheese, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, 20-pound bags of potatoes, corn, onions, celery, dinner rolls, cereal and milk, bread, and biscuits.

The basket giveaway will take place inside the old school building, and masks are required, Casey said. Anyone not referred through their children's school is asked to bring a photo ID and note the number of people in their household.

