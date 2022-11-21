 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donations needed for Christian Ministers Alliance food giveaway

  • Updated
  • 0
Christian Minister's Alliance Thanksgiving food giveaway

Turkeys and eggs are unboxed to be handed out before the Christian Ministers Alliance annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Nov. 18.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

After a successful Friday giveaway where around 2,000 families received Thanksgiving food baskets, the Christian Ministers Alliance is seeking more donations to assist in another charitable event.

"We are still in the midst of COVID-19; a lot of people have been laid off of work and people need help," said Rev. W.R. Casey Jr., president of the nonprofit.

The next giveaway will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Northside Church of God and Christ, 1101 E. Apache St.

The following food donations are welcome: turkeys, hams, whole chickens, hens, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, 20-pound bags of potatoes, collards and mustard greens, cranberry sauce, onions, bell peppers, bacon, sausage, cream of mushroom soup, white and wheat bread, dinner rolls, rice, celery, cereal, half-gallons of milk, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken drumsticks, and chicken broth.

Donations will be accepted up to the day of the event, and those interested in dropping off food may call 918-902-1374 or 918-951-7407. Those interested in contributing financially may mail checks made out to CMA Inc. to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

