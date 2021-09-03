Donation to school made in honor of deaf graduate struck, killed in Broken Arrow expected to help peers

A 19-year-old Broken Arrow man's legacy is sure to live on at the Oklahoma School for the Deaf after his family provided a $15,000 donation to the school this week.
Dallas Lowry, then a recent graduate of the school, was critically injured while riding his bike to work in the early-morning hours of June 10th when a vehicle struck him in the 7700 block of South Elm Place and fled a short distance away.
Lowry later died of his injuries, and the driver who told police she was afraid to stop was charged in Tulsa County District Court with leaving the scene of a collision involving injury and driving without a driver's license. Kylah Pumphrey is next due in court in October.
The donation dollars will be used to assist award-winning OSD students each year with whatever they need most, officials said, such as transportation, education expenses or an initial rent payment for an apartment.
Lowry boasted outstanding involvement in sports, academics and extracurricular activities while at the school.
“What Dallas meant to this school, and what this school meant to him is so hard to express in words,” OSD Superintendent Chris Dvorak said in a news release. “He seized life here at OSD with intensity and joy. We hope that each young person in our school will continue to be inspired by Dallas and will experience the same vigor for life.
"His greatest accomplishment was earning the admiration and friendship of everyone he was around."
Lowry's father, mother and brother presented the check to OSD Foundation member Bill Wright on Wednesday morning, and OSD students, staff and foundation members surprised the family with a temporary memorial and plans for a wall with his story and a life-size photo.
The temporary poster shows Dallas Lowry communicating "I love you" in American Sign Language and holding out his fist for students to bump in the gym hallway.
“He was awesome," athletic director Levi Mathis said of Lowry. "He was motivated. He was passionate. He was a leader and gave everything he had every minute of his life.”
“I will make sure that his legacy lives on with the students here at OSD,” football coach Jason Sledd said.
Oklahoma School for the Deaf is a deaf education immersion school that provides specialized instruction with no communication barriers and free outreach services to students attending other public schools, their families and local school systems.