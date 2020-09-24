Donation helps city of Tulsa get 26,000 masks to first-responders, others in need

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an effort to promote safety during the latest phase of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Tulsa is set to accept a donation of 26,000 masks.

Bank of America is donating the face coverings "to keep city employees and Tulsans safe amid the pandemic," a news release states.

“This generous PPE donation will ensure we keep our first responders and residents safe when going out to calls in the community,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. “This donation will also help protect some of Tulsa’s most vulnerable residents as we all work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our city. Tulsa is committed to the public safety of our employees and residents, and I want to thank Bank of America for their significant donation to our community.”

The masks will be distributed to the Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Police Departments to replenish diminishing supplies of disposable masks, as well as programs funded through the CARES Act.

City programs also acquiring masks include overflow shelters at the former Juvenile Justice Center, A Better Way program and the Student Support Camps associated with Tulsa Parks.