Don’t Bug Me: Annual flu prevention campaign kicks off with now-familiar guidance

Standing at a podium outside hospital walls Wednesday, the president of Hillcrest Healthcare System acknowledged that some of the flu prevention steps he was about to list might sound familiar.

Wash your hands, cover your cough, keep your distance, get your shot.

"Before last year, we were kind of the only ones talking about that," Kevin Gross said with a chuckle.

Hillcrest has partnered with the Tulsa Health Department for the last 17 years to produce Don't Bug Me, a seasonal illness awareness campaign geared toward elementary school students but helpful for the public at large. Starting in 2020, the education included COVID-19 guidelines.

"Each year, these respiratory illnesses can result in missed work or missed classroom learning and in some cases even severe hospitalizations and death," THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said, noting that everyone can do their part to prevent both.

The seasonal flu vaccine is recommended for patients at least 6 months old and is readily available at almost every doctor's office or pharmacy, Dart said. Everyone able should consider getting it, he said, but especially people with asthma, heart disease, diabetes or other chronic health conditions who are at greater risk for more severe complications.