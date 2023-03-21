It only took a few lines from “The Little Engine That Could” for Ellie McCaw to be hooked.

“I really liked the blue engine,” Ellie said, shyly peeking out from behind her grandmother.

Along with their adults, the 4½-year-old and about a dozen other children were on hand for an interactive story time Tuesday at the Central Library to help commemorate the Tulsa County launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through a collaboration between the Tulsa City-County Library and the George Kaiser Family Foundation’s Birth through Eight Strategy for Tulsa.

Started in 1995 with a single county in Tennessee, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has given away almost 200 million books to children in the United States and four countries through partnerships with local affiliates.

Tuesday’s announcement means that Ellie and roughly 65,000 more children who live in Tulsa County will be eligible to receive a free book every month until they turn 5 years old. Registration is available online through the Tulsa City-County Library’s website.

During the soft launch of the program in mid-February, almost 3,000 Tulsa County families signed up for the program. Statewide, more than 35,000 children are participating and have received 190,000 books.

Parton’s favorite book from childhood, the Watty Piper title read at story time is the first book sent to all Imagination Library participants.

“By building a home library and experiencing stories together, the Imagination Library helps children establish positive connections with reading and those who read to them,” Tulsa City-County Library Chief Operating Officer Kim Johnson said.

During its 2022 session, the Oklahoma Legislature approved a measure authored by Sen. John Haste and Rep. Tammy Townley, authorizing the Oklahoma State Department of Education to partner with community-based organizations to bring the program to all 77 counties. In turn, the department announced in July that it would provide up to $2.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to match local contributions in support of the program.

To date, about 40 local partners across Oklahoma have signed on, including churches, Lions Club chapters, the Chickasaw Nation and, with Tuesday’s announcement, the state’s three largest library systems.

“This is about building a legacy,” Haste said at Tuesday’s launch. “If you can get children to enjoy reading and enjoy books at a young age … you can potentially change their trajectory of their lives.”