Dogs killed

This 2008 Dodge Ram was stolen about 10:30 a.m. Saturday from 1255 S. Sheridan. The truck and trailer were found near 21st and Sheridan, and three dogs that were inside were found dead in nearby neighborhoods. Those with info are asked to call Tulsa Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS. Photo provided

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after three dogs in a stolen truck were later found dead Saturday. 

Tulsa police are investigating after a charcoal 2008 Dodge Ram pickup and trailer were stolen about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Sheridan. Three dogs were reportedly in the truck when it was taken. 

Although the truck and trailer were later recovered, two of the dogs were found dead with "suspicious injuries" in a neighborhood near 24th and Sheridan.

The third was also found dead in a neighborhood near 21st and Sheridan, and the suspect reportedly remains at large. 

Anyone with information about the truck's theft is asked to contact the Tulsa police or Tulsa Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS. 

