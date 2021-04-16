Dogs can be adopted at the Tulsa Auto Show this weekend

As part of the “Subaru Loves Pets” initiative, Subaru of America will be working with the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals of Tulsa to host pet adoptions for visitors to the 104th anniversary Tulsa Auto Show.

With a focus on dog adoptions at the Tulsa Auto Show, the Subaru Loves Pets initiative will provide an opportunity for animals to find a permanent home.

The auto show — which is donating part of its proceeds to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma — will be held Friday through Sunday at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, starting at 8 a.m. all three days.

“Oklahomans love their animals, and we expect the pet adoptions at this year’s Tulsa Auto Show to be a very popular exhibit,” Tom Bloomfield, managing partner with Don Thornton Automotive Group, said.

“With dozens of puppies available to bring into a new home, we encourage everyone who visits the Tulsa Auto Show to stop by and help provide a new home for one of these puppies.”

The event is dedicated to improving the safety and well-being of animals in communities nationwide and to getting animals out of shelters and into loving homes, organizers said.