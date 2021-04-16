 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dogs can be adopted at the Tulsa Auto Show this weekend
0 comments

Dogs can be adopted at the Tulsa Auto Show this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa Auto Show 100a (copy)

Classic cars are on display at the Tulsa Auto Show at Expo Square in 2017.

 Tulsa World file

As part of the “Subaru Loves Pets” initiative, Subaru of America will be working with the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals of Tulsa to host pet adoptions for visitors to the 104th anniversary Tulsa Auto Show.

With a focus on dog adoptions at the Tulsa Auto Show, the Subaru Loves Pets initiative will provide an opportunity for animals to find a permanent home.

The auto show — which is donating part of its proceeds to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma — will be held Friday through Sunday at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, starting at 8 a.m. all three days.

“Oklahomans love their animals, and we expect the pet adoptions at this year’s Tulsa Auto Show to be a very popular exhibit,” Tom Bloomfield, managing partner with Don Thornton Automotive Group, said.

“With dozens of puppies available to bring into a new home, we encourage everyone who visits the Tulsa Auto Show to stop by and help provide a new home for one of these puppies.”

The event is dedicated to improving the safety and well-being of animals in communities nationwide and to getting animals out of shelters and into loving homes, organizers said.

Since Subaru began hosting adoption events at auto shows in 2018, more than 400 pets have been adopted. For more information on Subaru Loves Pets, visit www.subaru.com/pets.

Read the pages of the Tulsa World’s first Tulsa Auto Show special section in 1917

1 of 11
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living
Politics

Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living

  • Updated

Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News