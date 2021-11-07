Does your child age 5-11 really need a COVID-19 vaccine? Pediatricians in Oklahoma say 'Yes'

The arrival of child-sized doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has Oklahoma pediatricians fielding a new, common question: Does my child really need this?
And it’s a question they’re eager to address.
“Children are not supposed to pass away," said Dr. Donna Tyungu, pediatric infectious disease specialist with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital-OU Health. "COVID is now one of the 10 leading causes of death for children in this country — and now it has become a vaccine-preventable illness.
“That’s what lands in the heart of a pediatrician."
Local pediatricians estimated that about a third of their patients’ parents are champing at the bit to get their children ages 5-11 vaccinated. Another third have questions or concerns to be addressed or want more time to wait and see how other kids do with the shots.
And that last third? They simply won’t do it.
But to a person, doctors said they want their young patients’ parents to know they can come to them about this decision, no matter what.
“It would be really beautiful if everyone would not use Facebook for this and not use TikTok and go and sit down and calmly talk it through with their pediatrician,” said Dr. Tyungu. “Get those questions answered by someone you know and trust. That would be the ideal world to be living in during a pandemic.”
Two basic facts Tyungu wants every parent to know? Here they are in her words:
1. “We know from adult cases the chance to get reinfected is three times lower for those who are vaccinated than for those who have already been infected.”
That is pertinent for parents considering whether to get their child the shots if they’ve already had COVID.
2. “With the delta variant, the virus was much, much more transmissible among children, which is what led to thousands of children being hospitalized and hundreds of deaths in this age group."
The known death toll among Americans age 18 and under is nearing 700, with 200 of those deaths among infants through 4-year-olds.
Dr. Lisa Wright, a pediatrician in the Muscogee Nation Department of Health’s Sapulpa clinic who has also worked in Eufaula during the pandemic, said she hasn’t had a single patient age 12-17 with a serious reaction to the COVID vaccine.
She shares with parents that she and her colleagues are all ensuring that their own children get vaccinated as soon as they become eligible.
“No parent thinks that this is going to happen to their child, but if the numbers were reversed — over 740,000 adults and 700 children dead — if those numbers were reversed, I don’t think society would be functional.
"Everything would be shut down,” said Wright.
“As a pediatrician we would not recommend someone give their child a shot or medication we would not give our own children.”
While the risk of death for young children from COVID-19 is far less than for adults currently, the physicians who care for them in Oklahoma say they’ve seen many more pediatric cases of long COVID lasting two to three months and multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
Also called MIS-C for short, the inflammatory syndrome causes a child's heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs to become inflamed, and doctors currently have no way of knowing the long-term effects for children who are affected.
"Do children do better (when infected with COVID) than adults? Hands down," said Dr. Tyungu. "But we cannot tell families which child gets COVID, which child is going to have long COVID for two or three months, which child is going to have multi-system inflammatory disease.
"But we now have something that can potentially prevent those bad cases — and we’re not even talking about how much we can prevent bringing the virus to vulnerable adults."
That’s something Shoneen Alexander-Ross, chief performance officer with the Muscogee Nation Health Department, does talk about with parents in her community.
A new study estimates that more than 140,000 children in the U.S. lost a parent or a grandparent caregiver to COVID-19 between the start of April 2020 through the end of June 2021. The majority of those children are in racial and ethnic minority groups.
The epidemiologist who authored the study estimates that the figure is around 175,000 today, thanks to the delta variant surge in late summer.
Alexander-Ross said numerous Muscogee families in Oklahoma are reflected among those statistics.
“One of the things that makes us unique is we have multi-generational homes, so it is common to have grandparents in the home,” she said.
“We are seeing a high number of family members affected, so it’s really important that children be vaccinated because some of our elders are high-risk and they’re the primary caregiver for the children in the home.”
Dr. Wright said parents of young children in particular are desperate for a return to "normal" for their children.
She sees vaccination as a critical means for society to accomplish that.
"So many things have impacted children since COVID started," she said. "I’ve had a number of patients lose relatives, and the number of children I'm seeing dealing with mental health issues or who have gained an excessive amount of weight because they weren’t out doing activities is really concerning.
"The vaccine is going to really help change things as a community and as a country as far as getting back to normal. The COVID vaccine is safe for children."