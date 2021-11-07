Does your child age 5-11 really need a COVID-19 vaccine? Pediatricians in Oklahoma say 'Yes'

The arrival of child-sized doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has Oklahoma pediatricians fielding a new, common question: Does my child really need this?

And it’s a question they’re eager to address.

“Children are not supposed to pass away," said Dr. Donna Tyungu, pediatric infectious disease specialist with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital-OU Health. "COVID is now one of the 10 leading causes of death for children in this country — and now it has become a vaccine-preventable illness.

“That’s what lands in the heart of a pediatrician."

Local pediatricians estimated that about a third of their patients’ parents are champing at the bit to get their children ages 5-11 vaccinated. Another third have questions or concerns to be addressed or want more time to wait and see how other kids do with the shots.

And that last third? They simply won’t do it.

But to a person, doctors said they want their young patients’ parents to know they can come to them about this decision, no matter what.