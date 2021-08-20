Documentary about state's largest Civil War clash set for premiere

A new documentary about the largest Civil War battle in what is now Oklahoma will make its public debut this month.
The Oklahoma Historical Society announced that “The Battle of Honey Springs” will premiere Aug. 28 at the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center, with five screenings, followed by a program and reception with the filmmakers and actors.
The screenings are free, but space is limited and reservations are required. The center is located at 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville.
OHS Executive Director Trait Thompson said, “This new film is a first-class production that will allow us to tell the story of the battle in an engaging way for years to come. We are very excited.”
The film, a Pantheon Digital Production, was made possible by a grant from the Inasmuch Foundation to the Friends of Honey Springs Battlefield, officials said.
It was written and directed by Bryan Beasley and produced by Jaime Roman and Jon Roman. The film stars Sidney Flack, Aaron Martin, David Burkhart, T.S. Akers, Roderick Berko, Tyler Huffman, Warren Gavitt, Jeremy Guana and Elisha Pratt.
Adam Lynn, park director, said the park was thankful to everyone involved, including the many historical reenactors who helped bring the battle to life.
“It’s a huge accomplishment about a very important part of our state’s history,” he said.
The film documents the battle between Union and Confederate forces for control of then-Indian Territory.
Ten Native American tribes fought in the battle, including members of the Muscogee and Cherokee Nations on both sides.
African American troops also featured prominently, including ex-slaves fighting with the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment.
Screening times are 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. The program and reception will follow the final screening.
The battlefield interpretive trails will remain open until 7 p.m.
For screening reservations, call 918-473-5572 or email alynn@okhistory.org.
Featured video: