Documentary about state's largest Civil War clash set for premiere

A new documentary about the largest Civil War battle in what is now Oklahoma will make its public debut this month.

The Oklahoma Historical Society announced that “The Battle of Honey Springs” will premiere Aug. 28 at the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center, with five screenings, followed by a program and reception with the filmmakers and actors.

The screenings are free, but space is limited and reservations are required. The center is located at 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville.

OHS Executive Director Trait Thompson said, “This new film is a first-class production that will allow us to tell the story of the battle in an engaging way for years to come. We are very excited.”

The film, a Pantheon Digital Production, was made possible by a grant from the Inasmuch Foundation to the Friends of Honey Springs Battlefield, officials said.

It was written and directed by Bryan Beasley and produced by Jaime Roman and Jon Roman. The film stars Sidney Flack, Aaron Martin, David Burkhart, T.S. Akers, Roderick Berko, Tyler Huffman, Warren Gavitt, Jeremy Guana and Elisha Pratt.