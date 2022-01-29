Doctors warn against treatment misinformation, offer home guidance as COVID-19 hospitalizations crush records

She encouraged people with COVID to roll over on their stomachs periodically and to hold their breath for a bit. That allows the backs of their lungs to have more air and “kind of keeps things moving,” she said.

“That’s the whole point is to keep oxygen going into the body and keep those lungs as clear as they possibly can,” Pisarra said. “And that includes partnering with your provider. Reach out to your doctor and get some guidance.”

People should not avoid eating and drinking while they're sick — even if a sore throat makes both more difficult or less appealing, Pisarra said. Rest is important, she said, but so is movement — like walking — to avoid developing blood clots in legs.

The advice might seem simple, Pisarra said, but movement, hydration and protecting your lungs probably can help lessen the severity of illness doctors will see if you end up needing hospital care.