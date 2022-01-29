Doctors warn against treatment misinformation, offer home guidance as COVID-19 hospitalizations crush records

As COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to set new records and treatments are in short supply, doctors are warning against misinformation and offering tips for care at home in hopes that people can avoid needing hospital care.
The experts are clear that the vaccine — with ample supply in this country — is the best way to protect oneself and others from severe illness or death from COVID. They also urge people to reach out to their primary-care physicians for guidance.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said much misinformation is out there about what works or doesn’t to treat the disease.
Bratzler said the only treatments proven to work are Paxlovid and Molnupiravir — two antiviral pills — and Remdecivir — routinely given to hospitalized patients, now with authorization for outpatient use in one-hour infusions for three days — and Sotrovimab — a monoclonal antibody cocktail.
"I see so many different things that are promoted on social media that have not been shown to improve survival or patient outcomes," Bratzler said. "A whole host of vitamins, antibiotics, corticosteroids. We use steroids in hospitalized patients. They're (not recommended) in outpatients with COVID.
"Other different types of treatment that you've all heard about? Remember hydroxychloriquine? How it was promoted so highly and then when subjected to randomized trials it didn't improve outcomes and actually caused complications?"
Ivermectin is another drug that Bratzler said he isn't aware of having any good evidence to support it as a treatment for COVID-19.
He said any potential treatment for a disease with a high survival rate — like COVID — must undergo randomized clinical trials in which half the participants get the treatment, half don't, and the patients and treating teams are blinded to whether each patient is receiving the treatment or a placebo.
"As we know now very well, people who are vaccinated and boosted — much less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease," Bratzler said. "That is clearly the best way.
"There are lots of treatments that are being promoted out there. Most of them haven't been studied or shown to be effective in clinical trials."
The COVID death rate is 1.6% globally (5.6 million deaths), 1.2% in the U.S. (882,000 deaths) and 1.4% in Oklahoma (13,000 deaths), Bratzler said. Those percentages don't sound high, he said, but the death count from the disease is "really big" because enormous numbers of people have been infected by it.
The good news, he said, is that the majority of people survive a COVID infection. So almost regardless of whatever treatments or home remedies are taken, for most people they don't make a difference, he said.
"What I see happening continually is that people are promoting treatments and they're attributing patient improvement or patient survival to their treatment, when in reality the natural history of this disease is that most people recover and survive the disease," Bratzler said.
Dr. Kamran Abbasi has treated COVID patients for Saint Francis Health System ever since the novel coronavirus reached Tulsa nearly two years ago.
Abbasi said hydration, diet and mobility are very important for anyone who is ill with COVID at home to try to avoid worsening enough to require hospitalization.
He said most of the complications from respiratory illnesses that he sees involve lots of systemic inflammation. Inflammation in a person’s lungs can cause low oxygen levels.
“That’s where the deep breathing comes in — lots of deep breathing and lots voluntary coughing,” Abbasi said. “You want to keep those lungs nice and soft and pliable and compliant.”
Christy Pisarra, a nurse and director of patient care services at Saint Francis, advised those who are ill not to simply lie in bed all day.
A patient who stays dormant can deteriorate, so Pisarra said it’s better for a patient to move and cough and take deep breaths.
She encouraged people with COVID to roll over on their stomachs periodically and to hold their breath for a bit. That allows the backs of their lungs to have more air and “kind of keeps things moving,” she said.
“That’s the whole point is to keep oxygen going into the body and keep those lungs as clear as they possibly can,” Pisarra said. “And that includes partnering with your provider. Reach out to your doctor and get some guidance.”
People should not avoid eating and drinking while they're sick — even if a sore throat makes both more difficult or less appealing, Pisarra said. Rest is important, she said, but so is movement — like walking — to avoid developing blood clots in legs.
The advice might seem simple, Pisarra said, but movement, hydration and protecting your lungs probably can help lessen the severity of illness doctors will see if you end up needing hospital care.
“Any patient — vaccinated or not vaccinated — we want the patients to do what they can outside of the hospital to try to keep them from ever even coming into these doors and dealing with the pneumonia that comes after COVID sometimes," Pisarra said. "That’s really some of the most devastating cases that I’ve seen."