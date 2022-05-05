DNA points to longtime primary suspect in 1977 Girl Scout slayings, sheriff says

The case against the main suspect in the 45-year-old murders of three Oklahoma girl scouts is only growing stronger with time, authorities say, with DNA testing results recently made public again pointing right at him.

Gene Leroy Hart, who died in 1979 while in prison on unrelated charges, was tried and acquitted for the slayings two years earlier of Lori Farmer, 8, Michele Guse, 9, and Denise Milner, 10, at Camp Scott near Locust Grove.

But four decades later, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.

Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed said, "Unless something new comes up, something brought to light we are not aware of, I am convinced where I'm sitting of Hart's guilt and involvement in this case."

Reed said the results of the DNA tests have been known since 2019, part of an effort to raise private funds from Mayes County residents to have evidence reexamined.

He didn't go public with them, however, until asked to do so by the victims' families as part of an upcoming ABC News documentary series about the case.

The four-part series, which will release on Hulu, is expected to premiere around the 45th anniversary of the crimes on June 13, although no official release date has been announced.

The Tulsa World also participated in the series.

Reed, who talked at length to ABC, said the latest testing resulted in several partial profiles of the killer.

No full DNA profile has ever been developed in the case, so officially the testing results are considered "inconclusive."

But partial profiles are useful in eliminating suspects, Reed said.

Reed said authorities originally questioned over 130 potential suspects in the case, and other names have surfaced through the years.

Over time, DNA has been collected from potential suspects.

The latest testing was able to eliminate several that had not been previously eliminated, he said.

In fact, Reed added, besides Hart "there's no reliable, valid information of a suspect attached to this case that has not been excluded in one way or another through investigation, whether it's DNA, whether it is alibi, whether it's polygraph test, whatever."

Meanwhile, significantly, Hart could not be eliminated in the latest testing. His DNA matched the partial profiles, Reed said.

One previous DNA effort, in 1989, also produced a partial profile matching Hart.

Officials said at that time that only 1 in 7,700 Native American males would have matched the profile.

Reed said the latest DNA tests most likely are the last that will be done in the case, as testable evidence has been all but exhausted.

He said you can never rule out "touch DNA" — or DNA from skin cells left behind from human contact.

But evidence collection and preservation in the 1970s was not done with the care and precision that would make touch DNA valuable in this case, he said. Every piece of evidence likely has picked up skins cells from dozens of people over the years.

Reed, who decided to relook at the case at the families' request after he was elected, said the case against Hart remains rock-solid even without DNA.

"Everything else that I've been able to see and look at and dissect points to him," he said. "And that actually carries more weight for me."

While satisfied of Hart's guilt, he remains open to new information.

"My ears are open, and I will listen to what anybody has to say."

