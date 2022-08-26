DNA-gathering process in Race Massacre graves investigation 'worst possible scenario,' legal experts tell Greenwood community

Speaking in a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Justice for Greenwood Foundation Thursday night, legal experts called the city of Tulsa's process for gathering DNA in their 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation the "worst possible scenario," "dangerous" and "reckless."

They also urged Greenwood and north Tulsa residents to think twice before volunteering their DNA to an all-Black database.

Law professors Eric Miller and Elizabeth Joh both said the database being created in an effort to identify massacre victims would have serious privacy and safety implications when it comes to police investigations and who will have access to the DNA database.

"The bottom line, big worry, is when programs create DNA databases comprised of only Black people's DNA, we have to be really sure these databases will not be messed around with," said Miller, a professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "The city of Tulsa's program is the worst possible scenario."

Because there are only two samples right now, the city has no time frame on how long they will keep the DNA database as they may get more viable DNA from the remains later on in the investigation.

Joh, a professor at the University of California Davis School of Law, said though she understands the importance of the identification of the remains, she would not take part in the DNA-gathering project because of the open-ended questions the database brings in policing issues particularly in Black communities.

Police can now match people to crime scene DNA using even distant relatives' DNA obtained on genealogy sites, like the ones used in the city of Tulsa's graves investigation project, and that power can be mismanaged.

"They never intended for their DNA to be used for criminal investigation purposes," Joh said of people who use commercial genealogy sites. "One of the big cautionary tales here is once you provide genetic information to any kind of database ... you're losing control of that information, not just for yourself, but for your entire genetic family tree."

The city of Tulsa is working with Intermountain Forensics in Utah to do genetic genealogy on the Oaklawn remains, and the project will use the consumer genealogy website GEDMatch to gather the DNA from community members, according to a video posted on the city of Tulsa's YouTube channel.

Joh says GEDMatch and every other genealogy site has been accessed by law enforcement around the country for investigations, and it's important to focus on privacy in this project.

"Other cities will look to what's being done (in Tulsa) as a first, so that's why I think it's important to highlight privacy," Joh said. "This idea of consent, who has consented to having their DNA used in this way? Consent is really important when you think about a community that has distrust of the way their information has been used (historically), I think the fact that's not a leading value in the discussions ... is a real problem."

Alison Wilde, the genealogy case manager for Intermountain Forensics, said in the city's video that GEDMatch has an opt-in and opt-out setting for a person's DNA sample to be compared with law enforcement samples.

Miller said it's not that simple, though, as police officers can log onto these sites as private citizens or obtain search warrants to work around these settings.

With so many unanswered safety questions, including how long the project will keep these DNA samples, Miller said now isn't the appropriate time for the city to ask Tulsans to volunteer their DNA.

"What the city is doing is trading on the genuine, heartfelt desire of the (massacre) descendant community to find out the truth and help out without making any effort to do that itself," Miller said. "The city should at least wait until it has enough samples to make this process one in which asking for community buy in is appropriate. It hasn't done that, and it's asking for an already traumatized and vulnerable community to make itself even more vulnerable."

Greg Robinson, a member of the graves investigation oversight committee, said this kind of action perpetuates attitudes that created the system that forced Greenwood residents to wait 101 years for answers, and people need to be cautious of just Trusting the system."

"It was misuse and corruption of a police department that got us into this situation," Robinson said of the lack of an investigation after the massacre. "It was abusing Black people that got us in this situation, so we can't repeat the attitudes and the processes that got us into this situation and expect to have different results. The answer for this has never been and will never be, 'let the system take care of it and you all just trust that.'"

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves oversight committee will meet Sept. 13 where Intermountain Forensics team members will "provide an update on the process being used for the genealogy and DNA analysis" for the Oaklawn remains, according to a city news release.

