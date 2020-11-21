Divided only in their final days fighting COVID-19, retired ORU couple lived their faith together

Diagnosed Nov. 1 with COVID-19, Shirley had no health complications, other than age and dementia. And the hospital sent her back to the assisted-living center. Gene, however, already had pneumonia as well as diabetes and chronic heart problems. Doctors in Grove sent him to a hospital in Tulsa.

“They told us right away that he didn’t have much of a chance,” Kevin says.

But Shirley went first. She died early Nov. 9.

Three days later, Kevin watched through a window in the ICU while his oldest brother stood at their father’s bedside.

“At least we got to be there when the moment came,” Kevin says.

Oklahoma reported record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients this week, while the state also set new highs for its rolling seven-day average of new cases and fatalities. More than 1,400 people remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases, with more than 400 in intensive-care units.

Statewide, COVID’s death toll has surpassed 1,600.