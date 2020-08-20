City Council District 6 voters have elected Connie Dodson to represent them at City Hall three times.

Dodson took office in 2014, making her one of the longest-serving members of the council. And she doesn’t want to stop there. Dodson, 53, is one of three District1 6 candidates on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.

Her reason for running again is simple: She wants to continue what she’s started.

“We are finally starting to see momentum in east Tulsa, and if we change gears now, we are going to lose the momentum we have going,” Dodson said.

But two first-time candidates for elected office think it’s time for a change. Cheyenna Morgan, 29, is a cage manager at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Christian Bengel, 52, works for CenturyLink Communications.

“I want to bring a diverse opinion, one that is not from money or privilege,” Morgan said. “I want to bring an inclusive conversation to the table and invite community members to be more civically engaged.”

Part of that work would include making it easier for people who are not typically at the table to be their voices heard.

“There are not many options to communicate with city government, especially the city councilors when it comes to (residents who do) not speak English,” Morgan said.

She would also like to see the city begin using solar energy and other green energy sources to power City Hall and the local bus service. A bus service, she notes, that is not serving residents of east Tulsa well.

“I know from my house the closest bus stop is about four miles (away), and it is an issue for people that need services that aren’t available in our district,” Morgan said.

Bengel said he is running in part because he has not seen his district improve the way he feels it should. His home, he noted, is not increasing in value the way he would like. He’s also concerned about public safety.

“I have the same issues that a lot of people do, in that to me, I don’t see much improvement within the district itself,” Bengel said.

Bengel is an Army veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield. A proud conservative, Bengel said “anybody that targets or excludes anybody from the law of equality, those are the people that I am going to stand against.”

In addition to serving in the armed forces, Bengel said, he served locally as a Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy for more than 15 years.

“I supported the community when it was needed and saved the citizens’ tax dollars by (not) having to hire more personnel, to pay benefits and stuff,” he said. “So it was a great way to serve my community.”

Dodson said she is proud of the work she has done to help land a long list of capital improvement projects for District 6 through the Vision Tulsa and Improve Our Tulsa sales tax packages.

Those projects include a major overhaul of McCullough Park, a new facility for Community Health Connection, and a new east Tulsa fire station.

She is especially proud of the work she’s done to get funding for street and bridge improvements, again through capital improvement packages. By her count, she has helped secure money to overhaul or improve 11 miles of arterial streets, 10 intersections, seven bridges and multiple neighborhood streets.

Those accomplishments, and others, Dodson said, are important reasons why she believes it makes sense to send her back to City Hall for a fourth term.

“Government moves at a slow pace, and with the experience and the work I have done thus far with Vision and Improve Our Tulsa, changing gears at this point would likely put us back on the back burner,” she said.

