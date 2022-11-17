District 5 City Council recount to begin today amid hearing on alleged voting irregularities

A judge on Thursday granted District 5 City Council candidate Grant Miller’s request for a manual recount of last week's election results.

The recount is expected to begin 11 a.m. Thursday at the Tulsa County Election Board.

According to unofficial results from the Election Board, Miller earned 5,070 votes to incumbent City Councilor Mykey Arthrell’s 5,043 votes — a margin of 27 votes.

The figure is significant because Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond, who granted Miller’s request for a recount, is on Thursday morning also hearing Arthrell’s petition alleging voting irregularities during last Tuesday’s election.

More than 27 people who went to Precinct 77 in District 5 on Election Day failed to receive a City Council ballot, potentially affecting the outcome of the election.

Various accounts have put the number of Precinct 77 voters who did not receive City Council ballots at between 29 and 31.

Miller’s attorney, Ronald Durbin, said last week the recount was requested to ensure the District 5 election was fair and proper and to help assess what, if anything, should be done moving forward.

"If his (Miller's) opponent lost by 100 votes and the 30 votes would not have swayed the election, do we put an entire electorate and the candidates through another election when the difference in votes would not have swayed the outcome?" Durbin said. "That is what you have to look at. You have to be practical."

Arthrell’s petition lists nine potential irregularities, including allegations that Miller broke state election law when he went into Precinct 77 to question poll workers about why some voters had not received City Council ballots.

Under state election law, individuals — except election officials and others authorized by law — are prohibited from being within 50 feet of any ballot box while an election is in progress.

Arthrell’s petition alleging voting irregularities also states that Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado could have potentially affected the number of ballots cast in the District 5 election when he held a press conference on Election Day outlining his office’s investigation of the incident at Precinct 77.

At the press conference, Regalado played Miller's recording of the candidate's questioning of poll workers at Precinct 77.

Prior to the election, Regalado endorsed Miller for the District 5 council seat; the sheriff has acknowledged he first learned of the alleged problems at Precinct 77 on Tuesday morning from Miller.

Regalado has said he checked with his in-house attorney, Tim Harris, as well as the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, before proceeding with the investigation, and that he has played no active role in it.

Arthrell has said he believes the sheriff intended to affect the outcome of the election when he held the press conference. His petition to the court reflects that concern.

“The press conference was broadcast city-wide in the middle of the day while voting was still taking place,” the petition states. “The Sheriff initially suggested (incorrectly) that only Republicans had been denied ballots and that this was related to alleged and unproven voting problems nationwide. This irregularity potentially affected the number of ballots cast in this election, including provisional ballots.”

At last Tuesday’s press conference, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said it was her understanding that likely all of the voters — not only Republicans — who arrived at the polling place between 7-8 a.m. on Election Day did not receive a City Council ballot.

By the Election Board’s count, 19 Republicans, seven Democrats, four independents and one Libertarian did not receive a City Council ballot.

By 8 a.m. on Election Day, Freeman said, all voters who entered Precinct 77 were being given City Council ballots.

On Friday, Arthrell said he doesn’t see how the long list of alleged irregularities can be addressed “without throwing out the election.”

On Friday, Arthrell said he doesn't see how the long list of alleged irregularities can be addressed "without throwing out the election."