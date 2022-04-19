Discrepancies addressed in day 2 of David Ware trial; jurors see dash cam video for first time

Attorneys faced discrepancies head on Tuesday in the trial of David Ware, the man charged with multiple felonies in the shooting of two Tulsa police officers, and any tales jurors heard during opening statements the day prior became all the more tangible.

Ware was arrested in 2020 after fleeing the scene of a shooting that mortally wounded Sgt. Craig Johnson and critically wounded Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. A jury was sworn Monday after two weeks of selection, and if they find Ware guilty of first-degree murder, the state will ask them for his death.

Before seeing video evidence from one of the three cameras that formed the basis for most of Ware’s charges, jurors heard context from a few more crime scene detectives. Prosecutors called them to the stand in an attempt to remove any seeds of doubt that may have taken hold in jurors’ minds from the day before as to the veracity of evidence recovered from the scene and the credibility of the state’s witnesses.

In the course of his opening statement, defense attorney Kevin Adams asked jurors to pay close attention to what he said would be a “reoccurring theme” throughout the trial of discrepancies, misplaced evidence and “untruths” spoken by police officers.

He introduced several specifically to jurors, including how Zarkeshan stated his reason for the stop to Johnson, his supervisor, who arrived on scene after the fact; why some evidence appears to move in crime scene photos; and how Ware’s insurance verification, which he could not find for officers during the stop, is pictured in his glove box when the car was searched at a later date.

The state chalked the foremost up to a mistake.

“(Zarkeshan) got it wrong,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray told the jury with a shrug during his opening statement.

'A really bad Monday': Trial begins for man charged with shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one Prosecutors presented the day as one that could have ended differently if not for the defendant's decisions, but defense attorney Kevin Adams said his client was in fear for his life.

Zarkeshan, the then-26-year-old, who had been policing solo for about a month and is expected to testify later this week, told his supervisor that Ware had run a red light when turning left in front of his westbound patrol car on 21st Street near Memorial Drive, causing him to “slam” on his brakes.

His patrol car’s dash cam shows Ware’s vehicle making a wide left turn across the inside lane Zarkeshan was traveling in and into the outside lane at an intersection that was controlled not by a stoplight, but by a stop sign set a couple of car lengths back from the intersecting road, Adams said.

Gray told jurors that Ware ran through the stop sign, but Adams said he had not. Whether Ware had stopped is almost imperceptible from the dash cam’s dark footage; the area just before the stop sign appears to be blocked from view by a business’s equipment yard as Zarkeshan’s unit approaches.

To counter Adam’s insinuations that evidence at the scene had been moved with ill intent — a car door opened that had been shown closed earlier, a wallet and phone that jumped a couple of feet between frames, etc. — prosecutors called additional crime scene detectives to the stand.

Sgt. Joe Campbell told the jury it’s appropriate for officers to move pieces of evidence within — never into or out of — a crime scene if they are trying to accomplish something that is of greater priority than leaving the evidence untouched for documentation, such as performing life-saving measures on wounded victims or gathering information to identify an at-large, violent suspect.

Through screen shots of other responding officers’ body camera footage introduced by District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, Campbell showed the jury how the officers picked up a phone from beside Ware’s car, thumbed through a wallet found near the middle of the road and opened the car’s doors to look through items found under or on seats to gather possible suspect information.

Campbell said he didn’t know why Ware’s insurance verification was later photographed in the glove box after not being visible in the same place in a still from Zarkeshan’s body camera footage, but he noted he couldn’t see the totality of the glove box in the earlier still and asserted that detectives do not remove or add evidence to crime scenes.

Jurors also heard testimony from Sgt. Benjamin Elliott and Homicide Unit Lt. Brandon Watkins describing what led to a sentence in Ware’s arrest report that incorrectly stated Ware stood over Johnson while shooting him three additional times.

After a morning of “absolute chaos” collecting evidence at the hospital, Johnson was taken to for life-saving measures, and Elliott was assigned to watch Zarkeshan’s dash cam and tell Watkins what he saw. Upon cross-examination from Adams, Elliott stood by his original description, saying he hadn’t watched the video again or any others related to the case.

Watkins told Adams that after watching the video himself, he could understand where Elliott went wrong, as Ware was standing and firing as the officers were lying on the ground, but he said he would have written the sentence differently based on what he saw.

Ware didn’t shoot Johnson an additional three times, Watkins said. Near the end of his volley of rounds, Ware actually fired a couple more shots toward Zarkeshan before aiming his gun with two hands at Johnson and shooting him in the head from several feet away, Watkins testified.

Former detective Mark Sole, now a private forensic consultant, walked jurors through pictures he had taken of each officer’s uniform from that night, including bullet holed-pants that had been cut away during medical treatment and blood-soaked or splattered ballistic vests. What would have normally been Johnson’s gold-stitched badge, sergeant’s stripes and “POLICE” identification on his external plate carrier were stained deep red.

Jurors watched the footage from Zarkeshan’s dash camera to end the day, getting their first look and listen at some of the video and audio of the shooting.

They saw Ware do what Watkins had described him doing, saw Johnson’s arms and feet slowly relax to the ground after suffering his final gunshot wound and saw other officers flood the scene in the minutes afterward, rushing to aid both men.

Most of the jurors sat stone-faced while staring intently at the screen, but some moved their knuckles to their chin or over their mouth immediately after the shooting. One man bowed his head when the video was over, wrapping one hand across his waist and placing his other thumb and forefinger over his eyes.

Prosecutors are expected to continue introducing video evidence Wednesday.

