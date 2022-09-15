Discover Oklahoma: Fall is the perfect time for a hike in Oklahoma

Perhaps it is hopefully being on the declining side of a worldwide pandemic, but the idea of being outside just seems to be more enjoyable. With fall officially starting on Sept. 22, this might be a good time to plan to go hiking.

Even in a normal year with autumn approaching, there’s an excitement when the summer heat finally winds down. As all creatures begin preparing for the change of season, we humans seek a little nourishment for the soul, getting ready for those sometimes-gray days of winter that just might keep us indoors for too long.

But fall can be that pre-winter burst of energy, and since it is arguably the best season for outdoor activity, hiking can be a wonderful outlet and a chance to be outside and enjoy exercise and nature.

If you go to travelok.com and type in Hiking Trails, a significant number of possibilities pop up. You can find recreation areas broken down into essentially three categories: beginning, intermediate and expert. I would recommend looking first at all the hiking trail options at Oklahoma State Parks.

In southeastern Oklahoma, you can find hiking trails of varying length and skill levels at Beavers Bend State Park. The lengths of the trails range from 1 to 12 miles, and biking trails are also available. While you are in the area, I also highly recommend visiting the Ouachita Mountain Range. It is a beautiful area, especially as we get later into fall. But also take the time to visit Talimena State Park, which is the Oklahoma entrance to the Talimena National Scenic Drive. Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton has one of the more elaborate trail systems. It has approximately 22 miles of hiking trails, which also include multi-use trails.

At the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, you can find more than 22 miles of hiking trails. Approximately 15 miles of designated hiking trails can be found at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The Elk Mountain, Quanah Parker, Little Baldy and Dog Run Hollow trails have a diverse range of areas from forests, mixed grass prairies and granite mountains.

Great Plains State Park in southwestern Oklahoma is a popular place that can give you a healthy dose of leisure time nestled in the foothills of the Wichita Mountains. There, you can find the park’s Granite Hills Trail System, which is a little over 6 miles.

At Black Mesa State Park near Kenton, the trail through the park is easy enough for anyone to walk. But the trail up nearby Black Mesa is somewhat challenging and can be an all-day adventure that requires sturdy, comfortable shoes, lots of water and sunscreen, even in the fall! But the weather in the Oklahoma Panhandle can change quickly. So, check the forecast before you go!

Roman Nose State Park, past Antelope Hills, to Boiling Springs, Quartz Mountain, Gloss Mountains State Park and its Cathedral Mountain Trail or the Washita Wildlife Refuge around Foss Lake, all provide the kind of hiking trails to meet your level of experience. And Foss Lake State Park also offers trails suitable for the entire family.

Don’t forget such destinations as the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve near Pawhuska, Greenleaf State Park in Braggs, Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness and Oxley Nature Center in Tulsa or Martin Park Nature Center just outside Oklahoma City. Relish the serenity of being outdoors and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead!

For an extensive list of hiking locations around the state, go to travelok.com.

Dino Lalli is the co-host and one of the feature reporters for the weekly television travel show Discover Oklahoma.

