Disaster assistance OK'd for 7 Oklahoma counties after early-May tornadoes

Seminole Tornado Damage

Paul Campbell, Founder of the academy of Seminole, walks through the damage caused by a tornado to the school building in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. The area was hit by strong storms Wednesday evening.

 SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

14 tornadoes reported across northeast Oklahoma, National Weather Service says

 

Federal funding has been approved for seven Oklahoma counties after storm damage in early May following 14 tornadoes.

The White House announced Thursday the response to Gov. Kevin Stitt's request for assistance after the May 2-8 storms.

The largest tornado, an EF2, spanned over 21 miles from Maud in Pottawatomie County to Seminole in Seminole County.

The federal disaster assistance was approved for damage from tornadoes and flooding suffered by individuals and business owners in Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole, and Tulsa counties. Disaster aid requires a FEMA Individual Assistance disaster declaration, according to a news release.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security found 594 homes damaged, including 259 with major damage and 20 destroyed. At least 26 people were injured as a result of the storms and flooding, the release states.

The assistance may include help with housing repairs or temporary housing, U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans for individuals and businesses to repair or replace damaged property, and grants for disaster expenses not met by other programs.

To apply, call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go to disasterassistance.gov.

Other counties could be added to the declaration in the future, according to the release.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

