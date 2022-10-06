Diocese honors efforts of man injured while confronting an attempted intruder at Holy Family

Diocese of Tulsa leaders are honoring the efforts of an individual who was injured while confronting an attempted intruder whose actions forced a lockdown Wednesday at Holy Family Cathedral School.

That individual, front desk attendant Rod Notzon, is recovering, according to the Very Rev. Gary D. Kastl. In a statement, Kastl said Notzon was attacked with what appeared to be a sword by a man who tried to enter locked doors at the Cathedral around 4 p.m.

"During this time, students were on the front steps of the Cathedral taking school pictures," the school's rector said, adding faculty and staff were able to immediately move students inside.

At some point while the school was locked down, the armed man proceeded down an alley between the school and the Cathedral, and used an apparent Molotov cocktail on the building. Kastl said the fire did damage to some south-facing windows.

No children were harmed, according to law enforcement, but Kastl said Notzon suffered cuts to his hands and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"The individual never approached nor made his way into the school," Kastl said, expressing "sincere admiration" for Notzon's efforts.

The man, later identified by police as Daniel Edwards, was apprehended about 5:30 p.m. at the Reasor's at 71st Street and Sheridan Road. He reportedly refused to comply with officers, who used a Taser to take him into custody after he allegedly threatened he "had something worse than a bomb."

Kastl thanked law enforcement for their quick response and leadership.

"These situations are unsettling and invite us to healing and reflection," Kastl said in an invitation for the community to pray and heal with Holy Family on Friday.

A 9 a.m. Mass will be dedicated to healing for Notzon, followed by a Eucharistic procession. Priests, deacons and counselors will be available after Mass until 11:30 a.m.

Edwards remains held in Tulsa County jail on an FBI hold. Police said federal charges are anticipated, including assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an unregistered destructive device.