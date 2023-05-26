Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A deal to complete Tulsa's Oklahoma Popular Culture Museum appears in jeopardy after the Legislature adjourned on Friday without taking up a measure needed to access $18 million set aside in the coming budget year.

"To be 100 percent honest, I don't know what the implications are," Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Trait Thompson said late Friday. "I don't expect an answer until next week."

OKPOP has been a tough sell to legislators since it was first proposed more than a decade ago. It received $25 million from a 2015 state bond issue with the intention of paying for the rest of the project with private donations and revenue generated by a parking garage on a site at Boston Avenue and Archer Street.

Both the location and parking garage failed to materialize, however, and a building for the museum was ultimately constructed at 422 N. Main St., across from Cain's Ballroom. Officials said last fall that $35 million to $40 million is needed to finish out the interior and open the doors.

This year's budget agreement included $18 million for OKPOP on the condition that it be matched by other sources. The House and Senate passed the general appropriations and Historical Society spending limits bill, each of which includes the $18 million, but the House did not take up a third measure which authorizes a revolving fund in which to put the $18 million.

House sources said that bill might still be heard before the ongoing special session adjourns, but no one would say why the bill wasn't heard.

Objections to OKPOP were heard during consideration of the Historical Society limits bill but it passed the House on Friday, 75-19. Perhaps a sign that something was up, Budget Vice Chairman Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who voted for the bill, made an unusual move by serving notice of possible reconsideration, which he later waived.

Notably, the OHS appropriation also included $5 million for Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum, which is not owned or operated by the Historical Society, and into which the state has put $90 million over the past 25 years.

Thompson said he's been given no explanation of why the Historical Society was appropriated the money or what he's supposed to do with it.

