 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DHS implements 25% provider rate increase for disability, senior services

  • 0

OKLAHOMA CITY — As part of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ push to eliminate its 13-year waiting list for developmental disability services, the agency has implemented a 25% rate increase for providers who work with some of the state’s most vulnerable individuals.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

Tulsa Public Schools' board of education canceled Monday night's regularly scheduled meeting. A spokeswoman for the district confirmed Monday afternoon that the cancelation was due to Friday night's shooting.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert