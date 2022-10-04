OKLAHOMA CITY — As part of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services’ push to eliminate its 13-year waiting list for developmental disability services, the agency has implemented a 25% rate increase for providers who work with some of the state’s most vulnerable individuals.
DHS implements 25% provider rate increase for disability, senior services
Carmen Forman The Oklahoman
