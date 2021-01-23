De'Vion Harmon's explosiveness, passion masked heavy heart in OU's upset win over Kansas

NORMAN – De’Vion Harmon played with explosiveness and passion during Oklahoma’s 75-68 upset win over No. 9 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.
OU fans saw the sophomore guard score a game-high 22 points in the victory, but not many knew that he was playing with a heavy heart.
Hazel Blunt, Harmon’s great-grandmother, passed away on Jan. 15. She was 90.
“It’s been a really tough week. My teammates knew it. I wasn't at practice on Thursday cause I went to my great grandma's funeral,” Harmon said. “It was tough. I know Big Mama’s watching. I know she was watching over me.
“I know she's proud. It wasn’t about me, it wasn't about playing against Kansas, it was about giving everything I have for my teammates, for my family and for all the people who genuinely want to see me succeed. And I just left it all out there on the court.”
Oklahoma (9-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12) started a challenging four-game stretch against top 20 opponents with a victory. Up next is at road game at No. 5 Texas, a visit from No. 18 Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and a contest at No. 12 Texas Tech.
Harmon scored the Sooners’ first eight points, with his last being a 3-pointer that prompted an early timeout from KU coach Bill Self.
Saturday’s game was similar to the first meeting between the schools two weeks earlier. No more than seven points separated the teams in Kansas’ 63-59 win over the Sooners on Jan. 9. On Saturday, the margin never exceeded eight points.
Harmon scored 13 first-half points to help the Sooners enjoy a 29-28 lead at halftime.
The guard has made an impressive freshman-to-sophomore jump. He’s more assertive on offense while not sacrificing anything on the defensive end.
“So happy for De’Vion. No one puts in more time, before practice, after practice, competes hard, plays hard every day in practice,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Any time a guy is doing that, you want very much for him to have huge success. De’Vion is doing that right now, with the way he works and prepares, don’t know why that would change.”
The Sooners scored 14 unanswered points to build a 24-16 lead midway through the first half.
OU played aggressively on defense. Kansas only made three of its final 16 shots before intermission.
The Jayhawks (10-5, 4-4) briefly led by as much as three points in the second half before the Sooners took advantage of a big Brady Manek 3-pointer to cushion a 58-54 edge with eight minutes remaining.
Manek, in his second game back after testing positive for COVID-19, scored five points in 20 minutes of action as he works his way back into game shape.
“We want him to keep shooting, keep being himself and trusting to take those shots,” Reaves said. “And we need him to take them and make them like he did.”
Self wasn’t pleased with his team’s defense. The Sooners made 18 of 22 free throws after halftime and were in the bonus with 14:20 remaining in regulation.
“What the game came down to … was it came (down) to ‘guard your man,’” the KU coach said. “We showed time and time again, they beat us off one-on-ones, where we basically had to foul and that was the difference in the second half.”
Oklahoma maintained its lead by making eight straight free throws in the final 96 seconds. Kansas did not get closer than five points during that span.
Reaves had 16 points and Umoja Gibson added 10 to pace the Sooners.
OU will play at Texas on Tuesday night. Game time is 8 p.m.