De'Vion Harmon's explosiveness, passion masked heavy heart in OU's upset win over Kansas

NORMAN – De’Vion Harmon played with explosiveness and passion during Oklahoma’s 75-68 upset win over No. 9 Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

OU fans saw the sophomore guard score a game-high 22 points in the victory, but not many knew that he was playing with a heavy heart.

Hazel Blunt, Harmon’s great-grandmother, passed away on Jan. 15. She was 90.

“It’s been a really tough week. My teammates knew it. I wasn't at practice on Thursday cause I went to my great grandma's funeral,” Harmon said. “It was tough. I know Big Mama’s watching. I know she was watching over me.

“I know she's proud. It wasn’t about me, it wasn't about playing against Kansas, it was about giving everything I have for my teammates, for my family and for all the people who genuinely want to see me succeed. And I just left it all out there on the court.”

Oklahoma (9-4 overall, 4-3 Big 12) started a challenging four-game stretch against top 20 opponents with a victory. Up next is at road game at No. 5 Texas, a visit from No. 18 Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and a contest at No. 12 Texas Tech.

Harmon scored the Sooners’ first eight points, with his last being a 3-pointer that prompted an early timeout from KU coach Bill Self.