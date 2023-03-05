With so much development happening in downtown Tulsa and beyond, it can be hard to keep up with the progress of various projects across town.

After a busy year of construction, there’s plenty to report from multiple residential, retail, office and mixed-use developments. And new projects continue to launch in northeast Oklahoma that will bring business benefits for years to come.

The View apartments

A six-story multifamily development by American Residential Group opened in March 2022 at 420 E. Archer St. Some units offer bird’s-eye views of the Tulsa skyline and ONEOK Field.

The View is a follow-up to 161-unit The Edge, which opened in the East Village in 2016. The complex features 198 designer-finished units, two swimming pools, including one on the rooftop, and an attached parking structure.

ARG, a multifamily veteran in Tulsa, has also developed properties including the Metro at Brady, Renaissance Uptown and Tribune Lofts.

Santa Fe Square

The office tower, along Greenwood Avenue between First and Second streets, is scheduled for completion in 2023. The facility contains six floors of work space atop six levels of parking, with the exception of a ground floor that includes a lobby and about 12,000 square feet of rentable space.

The vast majority is leased, with law firm Hall Estill set to fill the 11th and 12th floors.

Tulsa-based Laredo Petroleum, now Vital Energy, will bring its corporate headquarters to Santa Fe Square. About local 100 employees started moving in late January floors eight through 10 of the office tower.

About 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurants will line a pocket park that will include a 30-foot by 50-foot digital screen on which plaza visitors can watch sporting events and other displays.

Dirt work began in the fall on an adjacent 189-unit multifamily complex.

No tenant has yet been announced for the seventh floor, which features about a lounge and fitness center. The entire complex is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

Davenport Urban Lofts

n 2015 the project was announced. In 2019, officials held a groundbreaking ceremony. In 2023, residents are set to start moving in at Davenport Urban Lofts, 405 N. Main St.

Construction on the shell of the building next to Cain’s Ballroom in the Tulsa Arts District has been completed.

“As we complete the units, we will be moving people in,” co-owner Lori Schram said. “It’s going well.”

Of the building’s 29 condominiums, 19 have been sold and are expected to be completed in the next three to four months.

Two 2,500-square-foot commercial spaces on the street level have been listed for lease.

The building sits on what used to be Davenport Street, the “D” in the series of east-west north Tulsa streets named in the early 1900s.

Tulsa Premium Outlets

Construction has resumed at the proposed Tulsa Premium Outlets mall after nearly a three-year hiatus, Jenks City Manager Christopher Shrout said officials hope for a 2024 open date.

The 100-retailer mall, planned just south of the Creek Turnpike in Jenks, is expected to generate 400 construction jobs and 800 part-time and permanent jobs.

“It’s going to mean a lot,” Shrout said. “We have so much development going on, but this just supercharges it.”

Tulsa Premium Outlets LLC purchased 51 acres for the Jenks project for $12 million. Baltimore-based Whiting-Turner, which has an office in Tulsa, is the general contractor/construction manager.

“It’s good news for the whole metro area,” Shrout said. “With the interest rate environment, I think it’s impressive that a project of this size is moving forward.”

Cherokee Nation Career Readiness

Cherokee Nation broke ground Feb. 7 on a $10 million Career Readiness Campus.

It will be the new home of the Cherokee Nation Building Trades Program and will provide space for expanded training opportunities in construction fields that include electrical, plumbing, masonry, and heating and air conditioning.

The campus, southwest of Tahlequah on the previous Cherokee County Fairgrounds location, also will house the tribe’s high-voltage lineman and fiber technician training programs.

The tribe’s Career Readiness Act legislation sets a goal of placing career service offices within 30 miles of every Cherokee citizen within its 7,000-square-mile reservation.

21 North Greenwood

A five-story, mixed-use 70,000-square-foot development planned by GreenArch LLC for the southeast corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street will feature three stories of office space above a ground-floor, retail/office component.

The law firm Pray Walker will occupy nearly the entire fourth floor, about 12,600 square feet. Also among 21 North Greenwood’s tenants is Juno Medical, backed by investor Serena Williams and Tulsa-based Atento Capital.

“There has not been primary care medical on Greenwood in decades,” developer Kajeer Yar said.

The building’s rooftop event space, The Vista at 21, is booked regularly for special events. The deck also offers employees a 5,000-square-foot enclosed area for a rooftop escape during the day.

GH2 Architects designed the building, and Crossland Construction is the general contractor.