The city's second attempt to develop a Route 66-themed attraction on the east side of the old 11th Street Bridge came to an end Friday when Sharp Development informed the city that it was withdrawing its proposal.

It has been a year since the city selected the local developer to construct a mixed-use project on two acres of city-owned land across the street from Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and Riverside Drive.

Kimberly Honea, vice president of hospitality and development for Sharp Development, and Brian Elliott, the company’s chief investment officer, issued a joint statement late Monday explaining the company’s decision.

“We made the mistake of submitting a project that simply cost far more than it would ever be worth after further future construction analysis project costs,” Honea and Elliott said. “The only way we could serve as good stewards of the incentive capital provided by the city, county and state, would be to make drastic changes to the scope of the project, which we believe would have put members of the selection committee in the awkward position of determining how much change is too much change, so we have decided to withdraw our proposal.”

The six-story development was to have included retail space, dining, and a 40-room hotel and interpretive center with 17,000 square feet of outdoor terrace and amphitheater space.

Plans for the top three floors of the building called for 55 apartments, including one-story, two-story and studio units.

The proposal also envisioned a multi-story classic car vending machine, which was to have been built in front of the hotel and interpretive center.

The city has been working for a decade to build a Route 66-themed attraction near the old concrete and steel-reinforced 11th Street Bridge. Built in 1917, it was instrumental in Tulsa’s securing a section of the historic route.

In 2015, then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett announced that the Route 66 Alliance would build a $19.5 million Route 66 interpretive center on the site.

A lack of funding led to the demise of the Route 66 Experience, and the city later flirted briefly with building the project near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue.

City leaders had hoped Sharp Development’s vision would be realized by 2026 to coincide with the Route 66 centennial.

Honea and Elliott say they are grateful for the work done by their team and for the cooperation and assistance provided by city officials.

“We had an excellent team working on this project and would like to invest deeper into some other exciting upcoming major projects for our great city,” they said. “We're very appreciative of all their time and effort with the city and have very high hopes for the site.”

Sharp Development was one of four companies that responded to the city’s request for proposals.

The city, which is expected to renew its efforts to develop the site, has $5 million set aside to assist a developer once a development agreement is signed.