Developer of mixed-use project at former Crowne Plaza hotel wants City Council vote delayed

The organization behind a proposal to turn the shuttered Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills into a mixed-use development wants more time to make its case.
Attorney Lou Reynolds, representing Veteran Services USA, sent a letter to city councilors on Monday requesting that they postpone their vote on the matter until July 28. Councilors are scheduled to vote Wednesday on a rezoning request needed for the project to move forward.
Reynolds notes that the VSUSA closed on the property late last week and recently purchased nine other properties in eight states.
“The managerial logistics associated with ensuring these ownership transitions on these properties went smoothly has hindered the Applicant's efforts to prepare for this Wednesday's meetings,” the letter states.
Records filed with the Tulsa County Clerk’s Office show that the deed for the sale of the property at 7902 S. Lewis Ave. was entered into as of May 14 with an effective date of June 17. The deed was filed with the County Clerk’s Office the next day.
The City Council will decide Wednesday whether or not to postpone the vote.
The proposal by the Miami, Florida-based nonprofit calls for its Tulsa development to include a Radisson Hotel and 160 units of affordable and market-rate apartments targeted for veterans. A restaurant and adult daycare, both of which would be open to the public, are also part of the plan.
Under the existing zoning code, the property can be used only for a hotel and a daycare for hotel employees. If the zoning change requested by VSUSA is approved, the property could be used for multiple retail, commercial and residential purposes in addition to those included in the mixed-use project.
The proposal calls for a mix of income-based housing: 88 units would be for individuals making no more than 80% of median area income ($40,350); 32 units would be for individuals making no more than 50% of area median income ($25,200); and 40 of units would be market rate.
Although the development has been pitched as a safe, affordable option for veterans in need of housing, VSUSA officials have acknowledged that they cannot limit occupancy to veterans.
The project has faced stiff opposition from some leading local officials. The Mayor’s Office and the Board of County Commissioners, through their representatives on the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, voted against recommending the zoning change. The overall board voted 6-4 to recommend approval of the rezoning.
The project is also opposed by City Councilor Jeannie Cue, who represents the area where the hotel property is located. Three major property owners surrounding the proposed development site, meanwhile, have filed a protest petition with the City Council stating their opposition to the project.
The protesters include Oral Roberts University and Victory Christian School.
Opponents argue in part that the area already has more than enough multi-family residences and that Veteran Services USA, a nonprofit, has no proven track record of providing housing for veterans. Mike Craddock, Tulsa County’s representative on the Planning Commission, has said previously that expanding uses at the site could lead to the property being developed in ways the neighborhood never envisioned.
VSUSA shows no signs of pulling back on the project.
“Closed hotels, hospitals and shopping malls are finding adaptive reuse as senior living spaces. A hotel’s structure, with abundant plumbing and easy-to-move walls, makes it more cost-effective to convert to living quarters when compared to developing a new property,” Charles Everhardt, principal at Lockwood Asset Management, said in a press release. “In turn, our senior veterans benefit from affordable residential options including hotel style amenities while also ‘right-sizing’ aging buildings that can no longer survive in today’s landscape.”
Mitch Reed, past commander of Tulsa’s Chapter 589 Military Order of the Purple Heart, is among the veterans supporting the project.
“Veterans in Tulsa deserve the very best our community has to offer, and new, safe, affordable homes built solely for our aging veterans is a good start,” he said in a press release.
Because of the protest petition, seven of the council's nine members must approve the proposed zoning change for it to become effective. If that happens, councilors would then vote in July to incorporate the changes into the city's ordinances.
