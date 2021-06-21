Developer of mixed-use project at former Crowne Plaza hotel wants City Council vote delayed

The proposal by the Miami, Florida-based nonprofit calls for its Tulsa development to include a Radisson Hotel and 160 units of affordable and market-rate apartments targeted for veterans. A restaurant and adult daycare, both of which would be open to the public, are also part of the plan.

Under the existing zoning code, the property can be used only for a hotel and a daycare for hotel employees. If the zoning change requested by VSUSA is approved, the property could be used for multiple retail, commercial and residential purposes in addition to those included in the mixed-use project.

The proposal calls for a mix of income-based housing: 88 units would be for individuals making no more than 80% of median area income ($40,350); 32 units would be for individuals making no more than 50% of area median income ($25,200); and 40 of units would be market rate.

Although the development has been pitched as a safe, affordable option for veterans in need of housing, VSUSA officials have acknowledged that they cannot limit occupancy to veterans.