Devastating Joplin tornado remembered 10 years later by Tulsans who were there

Editor’s note: At 5:41 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2011, a tornado touched down on the western edge of Joplin and destroyed roughly one-third of the city along its 13 mile-long path to the eastern edge of town and into the neighboring town of Duquesne and rural Jasper County.
The EF-5 rated tornado, with wind speeds exceeding 200 mph at times, killed 161 people and injured more than 1,000 others, and damaged or destroyed 7,500 homes and 531 businesses.
Lane Moss was 26-years-old and working at Highland Park Christian Church in Tulsa when he heard news reports that Joplin had just been bulldozed by a tornado.
He and other Tulsa-area youth ministers who had attended Ozark Christian College in Joplin loaded up and arrived in Joplin at 3 a.m.
“Man, I will never forget the scenes coming into that. The sun hadn’t come up yet. It was still night and trying to come in, it became pretty clear pretty quick that emergency vehicles couldn’t get in. So we found some chainsaws and started clearing trees out of the way.
“We heard rumors of a family with a baby trapped in a closet. We found them and were able to get them out of there.”
His experience altered the course of his future.
Tulsa provided every conceivable kind of neighborly support, from search and rescue and law enforcement, to medical and hospital care, and the human, financial and material support of countless non-profits, businesses, churches, schools and scores of Good Samaritans, like Moss and his friends.
Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the tornado, the Tulsa World sought out the remembrances of some of those Tulsans, past and present.
Lane Moss grew up going to church and worked for religious organizations right out of college. But what he witnessed in Joplin reinforced and renewed his faith like nothing before.
“That first day in particular and in the couple of days following is when I fell in love all over again with the church and the way the church serves people,” said Moss, when asked for his reflections. “It was everybody from every kind of background. There is nothing that separates us, there is just this thing and the immediacy.”
The Muskogee native said he’d always dreamed of living and working and raising a family in Tulsa.
But when he was approached about a job in Joplin less than two years after the tornado struck, he and his wife were led down a whole different path.
“We had seen the hearts of the people,” Moss said. “I knew that’s a group of people that I don’t mind helping me raise my boys, watching the way they loved those families on those days.”
Moss, a program director at Joplin-based Christ in Youth, has witnessed a “night and day” transformation of the Joplin community in the decade since.
But there have been near-daily reminders of what happened.
“The first house we lived in is in what’s known as ‘the tornado zone,’ and it was the only house left standing on the block. The metal frame of a trampoline is wrapped around the top of a tree that survived,” Moss said. “Every day I was in the backyard playing with my sons or mowing, it was a constant reminder of the day that was.
“You think about it whenever you go to Home Depot or Walmart — places where many people died.”
But there is no greater reminder of what Joplin has endured than the onset of each new storm season — and the palpable sense of alertness and anxiety it elicits among the city’s residents.
“Every year here, this part of the spring, the people that lived through that are like a shark diver with a nose bleed,” Moss said. “There is this communal PTSD that Joplin has and — they’ve earned this tension.”
City of Tulsa Pipes and Drums Pipe Major William Tetrick has been performing at memorials and remembrances in Joplin ever since the very first one, held in the immediate aftermath of the deadly twister.
“They were still clearing up, the wreckage of the hospital was still standing nearby,” said Tetrick, who said he returns every time he’s invited. “It’s just such a tragic event. I’m honored to be part of the memorial remembering those who lost their lives and those that were injured.”
Tetrick is set to perform "Amazing Grace," at a 10-year commemoration ceremony set for Saturday evening in Joplin.
Karen Parsons-Bieligk and her family became Tulsans a few months after losing their Joplin house and all their belongings when the tornado hit.
She and her husband and their three youngest children escaped with just their dog and their lives after riding out the storm in a room in their basement. Their oldest child was away at college at the time.
Practically their only memento is their old street sign — which they found lodged in drywall on one of the few remaining upright portions of their house.
“Our biggest treasure is from a couple months after the tornado. My nephew was getting married back east and we all posed for a family photo. Every time I look at that picture, I remember the tornado and I’m always just so grateful because all four of my kids are happy and healthy. Some moms don’t have that.”
Relocating to Tulsa gave her then-minor children a fresh start in a place where they could get professional help working through their traumatic experience and the grief from lost classmates and friends.
For Parsons-Bieligk, it brought new perspective and a new passion — getting involved with the American Red Cross.
"When you’re cut off from the world instantaneously, you feel like you’re on an island of terror, all alone,” she said. “Then people showed up in masses from all over the world, people just driving down I-44 would stop and say, ‘I’m going to help for the day.’
“It blows my mind to this day — the kindness of strangers. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that or ever stop being able to pay that forward.”
Her other remembrances are the difficult ones.
“I think about it every year. I can still smell it and hear it and feel it and see it,” Parsons-Bieligk said. “I think about my daughter’s friends who died, how their families are doing. I think about that. I really can’t help but reflect on the people who died.”
Capt. Terry Sivadon, now rescue coordinator for the Tulsa Fire Department, led 35 members of Oklahoma Task Force I, the state’s urban search and rescue team, into Joplin about four hours after the tornado struck.
“We could have been there sooner, but we had to wait for a governor’s signature to cross state lines,” said Sivadon, a seasoned veteran. “What I remember is just the devastation that EF-5 tornado had done. I was just in awe of the devastation.”
Arriving amid a veritable sea of volunteers waiting at the Joplin fire station they reported to, Sivadon’s team needed no oversight or help establishing communications.
“We are very organized and very self-sufficient. All we need is an assignment, a division to search and a parking lot to put our equipment. We search every inch of it and we don’t leave until everyone’s accounted for. We were there for two days.”
The difficult part of the task was not finding anyone to rescue, but they helped walking wounded they encountered and left no stone unturned in their grid search, which included the tornado-ravaged main hospital in Joplin.
“You think Joplin, Missouri, another state — but they’re just right there,” he said. “We were ready to go and we were requested. The Joplin Fire Department sent a kind-of badge with the date to our task force, thanking us. It’s a 'unity of adversity’ medal. They were really grateful that we came.”
Myrna Jones, a certified volunteer and trainer with Children's Disaster Services, cared for children from displaced families in Joplin for the first two weeks of disaster response.
Her first stop was a youth center quickly set up as a multi agency resource center where those affected could seek assistance from a host of organizations such as the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, and other non-profits and emergency relief ministries.
Her second assignment was at a full-blown shelter, where mostly low-income families with nowhere else to go were temporarily housed.
“We are not only background checked and trained in caregiving, but we are trained in how to support them in their play. It’s very self-directed. They are often acting out what they’ve experienced,” Jones said. “It was hard for them to come to us and for their parents to leave them with us because of what they had just been through. We had children playing 'tornado,' being spun around in boxes, and a child talking about an uncle who died in the bathtub.”
Jones got involved because of her professional background in child care and development, including 18 years as director at Bethany Community School in Tulsa. But she is quick to point out such a background is not necessary to provide the vital support needed in disasters and other emergencies.
And she is a big advocate of emergency volunteer training, because she said you just never know when your services could be needed, including in your own backyard.
Her volunteer work has taken her to the scenes of the Oklahoma City Bombing, and tornadoes and flooding throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.
Jones carries with her unique memories from every circumstance, including Joplin.
“Sometimes we would have the kids 15-20 minutes, or sometimes we would have the same children two or three days in a row,” she said. “It was extraordinary — it was a wide-range of children, and one of the main things I remember is just the commonality of people and how people came together, and how siblings cared for each other in the situation. It was very, very special.”
Joplin Proud — Ten Years Stronger Remembrance Ceremony
What: Honoring the 161 killed, commemorating the city's recovery, and look ahead to the future
When: 5:15 p.m., Saturday, May 22
Where: West 26th Street and South Maiden Lane, Joplin, Missouri
Details: Ceremony set to included remarks by Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley and former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, reading of the 161 names of the deceased, and "Amazing Grace," performed by City of Tulsa Pipes and Drums Pipe Major William Tetrick.