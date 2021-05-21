Devastating Joplin tornado remembered 10 years later by Tulsans who were there

Her second assignment was at a full-blown shelter, where mostly low-income families with nowhere else to go were temporarily housed.

“We are not only background checked and trained in caregiving, but we are trained in how to support them in their play. It’s very self-directed. They are often acting out what they’ve experienced,” Jones said. “It was hard for them to come to us and for their parents to leave them with us because of what they had just been through. We had children playing 'tornado,' being spun around in boxes, and a child talking about an uncle who died in the bathtub.”

Jones got involved because of her professional background in child care and development, including 18 years as director at Bethany Community School in Tulsa. But she is quick to point out such a background is not necessary to provide the vital support needed in disasters and other emergencies.

And she is a big advocate of emergency volunteer training, because she said you just never know when your services could be needed, including in your own backyard.

Her volunteer work has taken her to the scenes of the Oklahoma City Bombing, and tornadoes and flooding throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

Jones carries with her unique memories from every circumstance, including Joplin.