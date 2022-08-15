 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Detour created after bridge on Katy Trail destroyed by fire, according to Tulsa River Parks

The destruction of a former railroad bridge has blocked the Katy Trail near 49th West Avenue, River Parks officials said Monday.

Extensive damage to the century-old wooden bridge was discovered after a fire appeared to have been intentionally set early Sunday, River Parks Director Matt Meyer said.

Andrew Little with the Tulsa Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

“In order for us to identify the fire as an arson, there has to be evidence of willful and malicious intent,” he said.

When firefighters arrived, no one was around, he said. Homeless people frequent the east end of the bridge, Meyer said.

If the fire was set by a homeless person, it might be ruled accidental because their intent might not have been malicious, Little said.

Part of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy program, the Katy Trail follows the route of the former Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, which was known as the Katy. It connects to other area trails and runs from downtown Tulsa to Sand Springs.

Anyone with information about the damage to the bridge is asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677; tipsters may remain anonymous.

The affected portion of the trail has been blocked off, Meyer said. Katy Trail foot and bicycle traffic is being detoured to Third Street between 41st and 49th West avenues.

There is no timeline yet for reopening the bridge, but Meyer said River Parks is committed to getting it rebuilt.

World photographer Mike Simons contributed to this story.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

