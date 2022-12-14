Details released for Stitt inaugural festivities

“Gov. Kevin Stitt and I are humbled by the opportunity to continue serving the people of the great state of Oklahoma,” First Lady Sarah Stitt said in a release. “These events will celebrate all who are making this the best state to live, work and raise a family for generations to come. Together we will continue Oklahoma’s pursuit of a bright future where freedom, opportunity and hope abound for all people.”
A Tulsa inaugural ball is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. Tickets are required. The cost is $200 a ticket and sales begin Thursday.
An inaugural prayer service is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Oklahoma City's Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Pennsylvania Ave. The service is free and open to the public.
Stitt, a Republican businessman from Tulsa, secured a second term on Nov. 8 with 55.45% of the vote in a four-way race. He defeated Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and independent Ervin Yen.
Stitt is expected to deliver his State-of-the-State address on Feb. 6 to a joint session assembled in the House chamber.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is pictured during his re-election victory speech in Oklahoma City on Election Night, Nov. 8. Stitt will be sworn in for his second, four-year term at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at the State Capitol.