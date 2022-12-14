Details released for Stitt inaugural festivities

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s inauguration festivities will include three balls, a swearing-in ceremony and a prayer service.

Stitt will be sworn in for his second, four-year term at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at the State Capitol.

The event is free and open to the public.

“Gov. Kevin Stitt and I are humbled by the opportunity to continue serving the people of the great state of Oklahoma,” First Lady Sarah Stitt said in a release. “These events will celebrate all who are making this the best state to live, work and raise a family for generations to come. Together we will continue Oklahoma’s pursuit of a bright future where freedom, opportunity and hope abound for all people.”

A Tulsa inaugural ball is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave. Tickets are required. The cost is $200 a ticket and sales begin Thursday.

An Enid ball is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Stride Event Center, 301 S. Independence St. Tickets are required. The cost is $100 and sales begin Thursday.

The Oklahoma City ball is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 1700 N.W. 63rd St. Tickets are required. The cost is $250 and sales begin Thursday.

Tickets for the three balls may be purchased at www.oklahomainaugural.com.

An inaugural prayer service is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Oklahoma City's Southern Hills Baptist Church, 8601 S. Pennsylvania Ave. The service is free and open to the public.

Stitt, a Republican businessman from Tulsa, secured a second term on Nov. 8 with 55.45% of the vote in a four-way race. He defeated Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and independent Ervin Yen.

Stitt is expected to deliver his State-of-the-State address on Feb. 6 to a joint session assembled in the House chamber.

Staff Writer Barbara Hoberock’s most memorable stories of 2022 Legislative staffers see raises as lawmakers fail to provide inflation relief in special session Veterans Affairs power struggle leaves agency with 'serious problem' paying its bills OSBI launches criminal investigation into Commissioners of the Land Office administration Stitt's dismissal of two Oklahoma Veterans Commission members called 'political retaliation Internal auditor at school land office ousted amid questions about Stitt appointee Stitt expresses confidence in Pardon and Parole Board Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now