Despite recent rains, burn bans remain in effect for Tulsa, area counties

Despite occasional showers and light rain this week, a burn ban remains in effect for Tulsa and some area counties.

This week, Tulsa County commissioners approved extending the burn ban within the county for another week. The county has been under a burn ban since Aug. 15.

Area fire officials determined that conditions were appropriate for continuing the burn ban according to the guidelines for extreme fire dangers under state law.

Tulsa County has experienced the driest 120 days since record keeping began, the county said in a news release.

“We do have some rain forecasted through (this) next week, but it doesn’t look like it will be sufficient enough to alleviate the fire danger,” said Tulsa Area Emergency Management Director Joseph Kralicek.

For most of this week, dry conditions are expected.

"However, as we head into the upcoming weekend a cold front will pass through. This will increase our chance for overnight showers and possibly a few storms on Saturday night into early Sunday morning," Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang said.

As of noon Tuesday, Tulsa has received 0.32 inches of rain since Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. Tulsa's Mesonet site is located about 2 miles west of Tulsa International Airport.

Other area Mesonet stations in the area recorded between 0.66 inch (Wynona, in central Osage County) and 0.1 inch (Haskell, in northwestern Muskogee County) during the same time period.

The Tulsa County burn ban prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits and chimineas.

Grilling and welding over nonflammable surfaces are permitted.

Exemptions for burning must be obtained through area fire districts. Enforcement of the resolution can be carried out by any law enforcement officer in the state of Oklahoma.

Anyone convicted of violating the resolution will be subject to a $500 fine or prison not to exceed a year, or both. Fine amounts may be higher in municipalities.

The burn ban will remain in effect until noon Monday. If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent resolutions may be considered for passage, officials said.

Other area counties under a burn ban through next Monday include Mayes, Muskogee, Okmulgee and Rogers, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services.

Nearly half of Oklahoma's 77 counties are under burn bans, many in the southeastern area of the state, which typically receives more precipitation than central and western Oklahoma.

The state has greater chances of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation through the month, according to the Climate Prediction Center.