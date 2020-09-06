Despite predictions, COVID-19 is not keeping students away from Oklahoma colleges

OSU has seen a similar trend. This time a year ago, campus housing was 97% full. As of last week, it was only 89% occupied, a clear sign that more students want to avoid living in residence halls, officials said.

Likewise, the University of Oklahoma has about 1,000 fewer students living on its Norman campus this semester compared to a year ago, officials said. Enrollment, however, held steady at roughly 26,000 students, suggesting that the change in living arrangements can be entirely associated with concerns over COVID.

Tulsa Community College doesn’t have on-campus housing, but it has seen a 6.6% drop in enrollment over last fall. As with TU, however, it’s not clear how much of the decrease is related to COVID. But ironically, some national experts had expected community colleges to benefit from students wanting to avoid larger campuses.

“We saw decreases in most student categories except those students who were returning to finish their degree,” said Eileen Lally Kenney, TCC’s assistant vice president of enrollment management. “These are students who had left TCC without completing their degree and the circumstances are now right for them to return and finish. We also saw an increase in the number of concurrent/dual credit students who are taking advantage of the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school.”