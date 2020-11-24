Despite pandemic setbacks, Tulsa-area community donates thousands of shoebox gifts to Operation Christmas Child

Children across the globe will be smiling this Christmas thanks in part to the generosity of Tulsa-area community members who decided to give despite the setbacks of the pandemic.

Monday was the last day Samaritan’s Purse volunteers collected shoebox gifts in the Tulsa area for Operation Christmas Child, which seeks to share the Christian gospel with children in need around the world through use of gift-filled shoe boxes.

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, in a news release.

Since 1993, the program has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories, according to the release. The shoeboxes are filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies.

Organizers sought a goal of 19,150 boxes from the Tulsa area this year, and spokeswoman Carol Matza said residents delivered.