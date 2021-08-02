Despite hot ending, July was cooler than average in Oklahoma

Despite a sizzling end to the month, July was cooler than average in Oklahoma, the state climatologist said Monday.

"Extreme temperatures — at least as read on the thermometer — were in short supply, but the pressure cooker heat due to high humidity seemed to be well-stocked," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.

The statewide average temperature as measured by the Oklahoma Mesonet finished at 79.5 degrees for the month, 2.4 degrees below normal, and ranked as the 22nd coolest July since records began being kept in 1895, he said.

That contrasted with a decade earlier, in July 2011, when Oklahoma established its record highest statewide average monthly temperature at 89.2 degrees.

"The mark was not only the highest for any Oklahoma calendar month, but for any calendar month for any state since records began in 1895," McManus said.

Tulsa's average high temperature for this July was 91.5 degrees, slightly below the normal average of 93.6.