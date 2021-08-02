Despite hot ending, July was cooler than average in Oklahoma

Despite a sizzling end to the month, July was cooler than average in Oklahoma, the state climatologist said Monday.
"Extreme temperatures — at least as read on the thermometer — were in short supply, but the pressure cooker heat due to high humidity seemed to be well-stocked," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
The statewide average temperature as measured by the Oklahoma Mesonet finished at 79.5 degrees for the month, 2.4 degrees below normal, and ranked as the 22nd coolest July since records began being kept in 1895, he said.
That contrasted with a decade earlier, in July 2011, when Oklahoma established its record highest statewide average monthly temperature at 89.2 degrees.
"The mark was not only the highest for any Oklahoma calendar month, but for any calendar month for any state since records began in 1895," McManus said.
Tulsa's average high temperature for this July was 91.5 degrees, slightly below the normal average of 93.6.
The city officially hit 100 degrees on Friday and 101 degrees on Saturday, the first time the mark was hit in nearly two years. The last 100-degree day was Aug. 20, 2019, according to the National Weather Service.
One tornado touched down in the state during July, an EF-1 twister that damaged homes and outbuildings near Yale in Payne County on July 7.
That brought 2021’s preliminary tornado total through July to 25, according to the weather service.
Oklahoma has averaged 50 tornadoes during the first seven months of the year from 1951-2020, with an annual average of 57.2 tornadoes, McManus said.
The statewide average rainfall total finished at 3.33 inches for the month, 0.13 inches above normal, and ranked as the 47th wettest July since records began being kept in 1895.
The Mesonet site at Bixby collected 9.38 inches to lead the state’s July rainfall tallies, McManus said.
The Climate Prediction Center's August temperature outlook indicates increased odds of below normal temperatures across the southeastern two-thirds of the state, but especially far southern Oklahoma.
The precipitation outlook shows increased odds of above normal precipitation across southeastern Oklahoma and the far western Panhandle.
Tulsa's average high temperature for August is 93 degrees. The city averages 22.2 days at or above 90 degrees and 5.3 days at or above 100 degrees in August.
The average rainfall is 3.38 inches.