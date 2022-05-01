Despite high gas prices, nearly 60% of Oklahomans plan summer travel, AAA says

If you are planning to fly for a Memorial Day weekend getaway, the best time to purchase tickets is about two weeks before the trip, AAA Oklahoma said.

But if you wait until the last minute, the average cost could nearly double to more than $800 per ticket, the auto club said.

AAA travel booking data show that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day weekend are up 122% over last year.

The holiday is Monday, May 30, this year.

"With the official start to summer … weeks away, AAA wants travelers to know if they’re planning summer travel, it’s time to secure plans," the organization said.

Almost 60% of Oklahomans recently surveyed by AAA say they are planning at least one trip this summer — with more than 40% saying they are planning multiple trips.

More than 43% of Oklahomans planning to get away said gas prices were not a consideration in their travel planning.

“We saw a notable increase in our travel bookings in early spring, a strong indication of what to expect for summer,” said AAA travel agent Sheila Nielsen.

“Despite inflation and higher gas prices, people want to travel, and they are intent on finding ways to do so without breaking their budget.”

According to another survey, Tulsa had the lowest average gasoline prices of $3.70 per gallon in the U.S. as of April 22.

Nationally, gasoline averaged $4.24 per gallon, according to industry analyst Trilby Lundberg. The highest average price in the U.S. for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recent AAA booking data show that the window for the best holiday airfare prices is about two weeks before Memorial Day, with travelers paying an average of $445 per ticket.

Those who like a longer planning window will pay slightly more; flights reserved 28-60 days ahead of the holiday are coming in at an average of $470 each, AAA said.

Travelers looking for a last-minute deal by waiting to book the week of Memorial Day will end up paying almost double, AAA said — an average of $845 per flight.

Nielsen said that in the past, the cheapest day to fly for Memorial Day weekend has consistently been Saturday; this year Sunday offers the lowest airfare.

“This year (Saturday) is the most expensive day to fly. As expected, Friday is the most popular air travel day, and Memorial Day is the lightest,” she said.

When looking at the average costs of airfare for each day over Memorial Day weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday), flights are skewing about $160 more this year than last year, AAA said.

AAA also offered these tips for summer travel:

• Flexibility is key — where and when you travel — fly on off-peak times/days, pick a hidden gem closer to home or opt to stay at an all-inclusive resort with plenty of on-site activities. This limits the need for a rental car and paying a la carte for entertainment and dining.

• Book early — flights, hotels, tours, cruises, car rentals — the earlier the better to lock in the best rate. Make sure to ask about discounts for prepaying, something else a travel agent can help navigate.

• Travel with your bubble — small group travel rose in popularity during the pandemic, when many opted to vacation with people with whom they were already in close contact. Consider taking a group trip to divvy up costs for things like activities and accommodations. If everyone is spread out, a travel agent can help manage the logistics.

• Protect your investment — the first step to planning a trip is to purchase travel insurance. This provides a safety net should something unexpected happen ahead of or during your trip.

