Despite gender treatment fracas, lawmakers pass bills doling out more than $1 billion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers delved into bigotry, genital mutilation and parental choice in passing a bill that would prevent University of Oklahoma medical facilities from providing transition services to transgender children.

Senate Bill 3xx passed both chambers with an emergency, but only after lengthy debate and dozens of questions. Democrats and right-wing Republicans joined forces against the measure, but for quite different reasons. The bill passed 31-13 in the Senate and 67-24 in the House.

Democrats said the bill goes too far in limiting gender reassignment treatment, while some Republicans wanted it go further. In the House, a few members demanded an attorney general's investigation before any money went to OU Health.

SB 3xx becomes effective immediately upon the governor's signature or the expiration of five days, excepting Sundays.

The debate over gender assignment was the only real speed bump in the way of more than $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act appropriations approved in special session Thursday.

The bill provides $108.5 million to the University of Oklahoma Hospitals Authority, including $39.4 million to build and equip facilities to expand capacity for behavioral health care for children at Children’s Hospital at the University of Oklahoma campus in Oklahoma City.

The bill makes that funding contingent on OU Health discontinuing some gender reassignment treatments for minors, including "top" surgery — chiefly breast removal or enhancement — and puberty suppression.

OU Health said it will do so.

Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, and the only openly non-binary member of the Legislature, denounced the bill and her colleagues who supported it.

"I hope you someday understand a little bit of what it's like to be born into a body that isn't yours," Turner said during debate.

She said Republicans who tell her in Capitol hallways and parking lots they support her should stand up and vote their conscience.

In the House and Senate, members equated both the procedures and withholding them as child abuse. Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, SB 3xx's House sponsor, said it stop "child mutilation" while providing other much-needed services.

That includes $44 million for an electronic health records system, $20 million for cancer patients who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and $5.1 million for mobile dental units.

The bill says no monies shall be used by the University Hospitals Authority or the University Hospitals Trust for “gender reassignment medical treatment” for those under 18 years old.

Under questioning, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the facility has not performed surgeries below the waist, but has done things like breast reduction, puberty blockers and hormones.

Treat said taxpayer dollars should not be going to pay for things he and the majority of Oklahomans find objectionable.

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said the bill has an embedded agenda of “bigotry.” She said religion is being used as a weapon against those who are already marginalized.

Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, said promoting gender reassignment with taxpayer money should be disallowed.

Hamilton said he didn’t trust the University of Oklahoma or Children’s Hospital because they saw fit to use the money they were entrusted with for the treatment, which he said more correctly termed as “children’s genital mutilation.”

Similar descriptions were heard when SB 3xx moved to the House Thursday afternoon, and drew negative responses from spectators, who reportedly included OU medical students, in both chamber's galleries. At least one spectator was ejected from the House gallery after repeated warnings from presiding officer Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond.

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, said he wanted to ban gender reassignment on children statewide, but the bill was limited to one facility.

But if the measure would stop one child from being harmed, it was worth it and he would vote in favor of it.

“The bill takes away parental rights and the rights of parents to make decision for what is best for their children,” said Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said.

Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, said the facility was taking advantage of children and families in crisis and creating cash opportunities.

April Sandefer, communications director at OU Medicine, said there would be no additional comment. She declined to say what services were provided, saying the information is listed on its website.

The website said participants in the Roy G. Biv (an acronym for the colors of rainbow) program will benefit from gender affirming treatment including: pausing puberty to further explore gender; managing gender affirming hormone therapy; helping finding surgeons who perform gender-affirming surgeries; assisting with legal name or gender marker changes.

West, the House sponsor, said doctors involved in gender assignment at OU told him five patients under 18 have undergone "top" surgery and that two have expressed regrets. Surveys and anecdotes with results across the board were brought to bear from all sides.

Lawmakers also passed House Bill 1006xx that appropriates $20 million from cash to the Emergency Drought Relief Fund.

Also approved was HB 1016xx, which appropriates $100.35 million in state funds to be used in combination with ARPA money for improvements to state airports.