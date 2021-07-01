Despite cool start and end, June was hotter than normal in Oklahoma

Despite below-normal temperatures at the beginning and end of the month, this June was hotter than normal in Oklahoma, the state climatologist said Thursday.

"The statewide average temperature still managed to come out on the warm side during June, despite the extended mild weather that bookended the month," Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.

The statewide average finished at 77.1 degrees — 0.6 degrees above normal — which ranks as the 59th warmest June since records began in 1895.

"Much of the middle of the month was dominated by oppressively hot weather, fueled by high humidity," McManus said.

The Oklahoma Mesonet’s 120 sites reported heat index values of at least 105 degrees 369 times during the month, but none coming before June 9 or after June 25, he said.

The month was also much wetter than normal.

The statewide average rainfall total was 4.97 inches — 0.45 inches above normal — according to preliminary data from the Mesonet.

That ranked the month as the 34th wettest June on record, McManus said.