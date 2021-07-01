Despite cool start and end, June was hotter than normal in Oklahoma

Despite below-normal temperatures at the beginning and end of the month, this June was hotter than normal in Oklahoma, the state climatologist said Thursday.
"The statewide average temperature still managed to come out on the warm side during June, despite the extended mild weather that bookended the month," Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
The statewide average finished at 77.1 degrees — 0.6 degrees above normal — which ranks as the 59th warmest June since records began in 1895.
"Much of the middle of the month was dominated by oppressively hot weather, fueled by high humidity," McManus said.
The Oklahoma Mesonet’s 120 sites reported heat index values of at least 105 degrees 369 times during the month, but none coming before June 9 or after June 25, he said.
The month was also much wetter than normal.
The statewide average rainfall total was 4.97 inches — 0.45 inches above normal — according to preliminary data from the Mesonet.
That ranked the month as the 34th wettest June on record, McManus said.
"The extreme wet conditions along the I-44 corridor, with totals 4-6 inches above normal, were countered by dry weather that plagued much of the rest of the state," he said.
Tulsa received 7.14 inches of rain in June, according to the National Weather Service measuring site at Tulsa International Airport. That's about 2½ inches above the normal of 4.65 inches for the month.
The Oklahoma Mesonet site in Tulsa, located about 2 miles west of the airport, measured 9.10 inches in the last 30 days as of Thursday morning.
The 30-day rainfall totals were 7 to 10.5 inches in parts of northeastern Oklahoma, with some totals over 11 inches in central parts of the state, according to the Mesonet.
Thirty-nine of the Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded at least 6 inches of rain during June, McManus said.
The Climate Prediction Center's July outlooks show increased odds for above-normal precipitation and below-normal temperatures over virtually the entire state, with even greater chances of below-normal temperatures across the southern two-thirds of Oklahoma.
"The possible reduction in heat and increase in moisture lends confidence in complete drought removal across the state by the end of July," McManus said.
Tulsa's average rainfall for July is 3.76 inches.
The average high temperature for the city in July is 93.6 degrees, with an average of 24 days above 90 degrees and 4.4 days above 100, according to the weather service.
Wet start to July
24-hour area rainfall totals in inches, as of 4 p.m. Thursday:
Tulsa: 2.47*
Bixby: 2.43
Jay: 1.51
Pawnee: 2.33
Porter: 4.55
Pryor: 1.74
Skiatook: 2.42
Talala: 1.24
Vinita: 1.00
*Tulsa's average rainfall for all of July is 3.76 inches.
Sources: Oklahoma Mesonet, National Weather Service
