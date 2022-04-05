Despite complaints, Jenks passes new zoning for riverfront and historic downtown

While local business owners threatened to bring lawsuits for limiting the use of their properties, the Jenks City Council approved sweeping changes to the zoning code for the suburb’s riverfront and historic downtown.

Councilor Kaye Lynn, whose district will be most affected, cast the only "no" vote Tuesday night and described the new zoning as “a slippery slope toward Marxism.”

“To me, this is all about freedom,” she said, agreeing with business owners who complained that the new regulations will hurt property values and drive away investment.

Other councilors insisted that the new zoning will encourage economic development by protecting the historic character of downtown, which makes it attractive as a retail and entertainment district.

“Nobody wants to hurt Jenks,” said Councilor Rodney Cline, who suggested that Jenks had fallen behind Tulsa in developing hotels, restaurants and shopping districts. “We want to get caught up.”

The new zoning code will encourage traditional urban-style development in downtown, officials said. But that will mean restricting certain suburban-style features such as setbacks, curb cuts and drive-through lanes.

Originally, the new downtown zoning would have extended from the railroad tracks to Seventh Street, but officials agreed to end the new zoning at Fifth Street to avoid some of the businesses that had been critical of the plan. Other zoning changes will affect development farther east along the river, where city officials want to encourage tourism.

Property owners threatened to sue, saying the new zoning will hurt their investments by limiting what kind of businesses will be allowed in the area.

“For the first time in my life, I feel like driving down Main Street is very disheartening to me,” said Karen Anderson, owner of Alien Games. “Business owners feel unappreciated and like we aren’t wanted.”

U.S. courts recognize a principle known as “regulatory taking,” in which government rules limit the use of a property to the extent that it amounts to depriving an owner of the property.

But such cases are difficult to prove and Jenks’ new zoning is no more restrictive than similar codes in other cities, officials told the City Council.

