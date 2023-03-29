As 800 Afghan refugees came to Tulsa after the chaotic withdrawal of U.S forces in 2021, Brian Allen faced the challenge of finding permanent jobs for them.

And helping female refugees proved to be particularly challenging, said Allen, an employment and education specialist with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma.

“A lot of them didn't work before,” he explained Wednesday. “Many don’t speak English, and there’s a high rate of not being literate even in their native language, because they didn’t always have educational opportunities. There are just a lot of barriers to overcome.”

Several months ago, Allen reached out to TouchPoint Support Services, which provides housekeeping services at Ascension St. John Medical Center. The Catholic hospital was willing to give the Afghan women a chance, but how was TouchPoint supposed to train them?

Farima Rahimi offered a solution.

As a journalist in Afghanistan, Rahimi ran a YouTube channel until she fled the country along with tens of thousands of other refugees as the Taliban seized control.

Now serving as a translator for Catholic Charities, she agreed to undergo job training at St. John and then, in turn, train other Afghan women for laundry and housekeeping duties.

“I really understand how hard it is to come from a different country to a different country,” Rahimi said. “Like everything is different here — different cultures, different people in different languages — and it's so hard. But I really appreciate them, that they work here and they support their families.”

The hospital now employs 14 Afghan women.

“They are all so happy to work here,” Rahimi said. “And their co-workers have a good behavior with them.”

Rahimi herself hopes to enroll in college classes this fall. But in the meantime, Allen considers her a godsend as Catholic Charities continues to help Afghan refugees find job opportunities in Tulsa.

“There were 80,000 Afghan refugees evacuated in August of 2021, and it was a pretty chaotic process,” Allen said. “Tulsa wasn't really on the top of anyone's list. But, nevertheless, we took 800 of them, and the ones that came here love it.”

