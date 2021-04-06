Despite additional COVID-19 cases and deaths in updated reporting, data jumps not indicative of virus proliferation, state says

“We found that this one lab had been reporting what they thought were functional and appropriate files that would go into our system and be integrated into our reporting but unfortunately it was not,” Taylor said. “We had those files going in and the cases contained therein sort of going into an abyss and being lost.”

Taylor declined to identify the decentralized lab for he said the error did not affect anything beyond reporting within OSDH.

The majority of the positive tests in question were confirmed between December and February, with some trickling into March, Taylor said, and OSDH completed a full investigation to determine the error was a "one-off situation with one lab."

Taylor said he couldn't promise that such a situation wouldn't happen in the future, but he said changes have been made in an effort to avoid a repeat mistake.

As for the 1,700 jump in investigated deaths, Taylor said the state has formulated an algorithm to speedily work through some "easier" case investigations that don't necessarily require human review.

The addition was expected to bring the state's investigated death totals closer to the total based on death certificates reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.