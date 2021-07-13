Design candidates set for Wilma Mankiller quarters coming next year from U.S. Mint

Three design options for quarters featuring former Cherokee Nation Chief Wilma Mankiller have been set for a series of coins coming next year from the U.S. Mint

Mankiller, author Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, suffragist Adelina Otero-Warren and actress Anna May Wong will be featured in the 2022 series of coins through the American Women Quarters Program, according to the U.S. Mint.

“The American Women Quarters Program is a unique opportunity to honor a broad and diverse group of women whose achievements, triumphs, and legacies reflect the strength and resilience of our nation," according to a statement.

The first woman to serve as assistant principal chief, Mankiller became principal chief of the Cherokee Nation in December 1985 after Chief Ross Swimmer’s resignation. During her 10 years in office, the tribe’s enrollment and revenue more than doubled, thus allowing the Cherokee Nation to expand its Head Start program and open three rural health facilities across northeastern Oklahoma. The Cherokee Nation’s clinic in Stilwell is named in her honor.