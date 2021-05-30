Descendant of W. Tate Brady — Tulsa founder who played a role in race massacre — reaches out to leaders in the Greenwood District

It appears, though, that the proprietor of the Brady Hotel was, so to speak, on the wrong side of the street — and on the wrong side of history.

You wrote an interesting column on the issue recently, have you felt compelled to speak out on the anniversary of the race massacre?

As I grow older, I realize increasingly that each of us, metaphorically speaking, has but a few summers in which to reach out in kindness to others and offer encouragement to those traveling with us.

And I have begun to consider anew the question of responsibility for injustice incurred. Is it fair, on the one hand, that some of us should draw upon a legacy of affluence and opportunity, and be recipients of those blessings and gifts which provide the roots and wings tantamount to happiness and success — and yet not also bear in some way the shadows of that legacy, which include injustice and violence done to others?

Have you had any feedback from family members about what you wrote?