Deputies search for missing man last seen on Lake Eufaula

Deputies are searching for a man who went missing on Lake Eufaula, according to Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.
Phillip Allan Williams, 26, was last seen on a wave runner leaving the Crowder area around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Morris said.
The search continued throughout Wednesday night, he said, with lake patrol assisting Thursday. The wave runner has not been recovered, Morris said in a social media post sharing Williams' photo.
