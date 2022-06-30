 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies search for missing man last seen on Lake Eufaula

  • Updated
  • 0
Allan Williams missing

The search for Allan Williams, 26, started Wednesday, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said in a social media post sharing Williams' photo. 

 Provided

Deputies are searching for a man who went missing on Lake Eufaula, according to Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.

Phillip Allan Williams, 26, was last seen on a wave runner leaving the Crowder area around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Morris said.

The search continued throughout Wednesday night, he said, with lake patrol assisting Thursday. The wave runner has not been recovered, Morris said in a social media post sharing Williams' photo.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

