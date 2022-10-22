Denver's independent police oversight program has worked, top law enforcement official says

DENVER — Armando Saldate is an old cop whose appreciation for police oversight programs — especially Denver’s Office of the Independent Monitor — has grown over the years.

As a police officer in Phoenix, Arizona, he was part of a discipline review board that included law enforcement officials and a few civilians.

Denver’s OIM program is an entirely civilian body with a broader scope of responsibilities pertaining to the city-county police and sheriff departments. So Saldate had some learning to do when he moved to Denver about a decade ago and went to work for the Denver Sheriff Department.

“I started with the city here in internal affairs for DSD, which is one of the departments underneath the oversight of the monitor and also this office,” said Saldate, who earlier this year was named executive director of Denver’s Department of Public Safety. “So I had to learn the independent monitor way and their practices, and it has been, from what I thought of it back then to what I think of it now, has evolved to where I am really appreciative of it, particularly after the murder of George Floyd.”

Floyd’s 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked a wave of protests across the nation that highlighted and sometimes exacerbated tensions between law enforcement and the people they are charged with protecting. Denver was no exception.

“We had a lot of unrest here, we had rioting here, like a lot of the major cities,” Saldate said.

But in Denver, he added, the presence of the OIM helped ease public concerns about how law enforcement handled the rioting and led to new policies and practices that have been incorporated by the Denver Police Department.

“There were some bad outcomes from our response as police to these riots,” Saldate said. “I thought that having the Office of Independent Monitor being in a position to review it from outside — not the police doing their own review — (the OIM) doing their own review, doing their findings and then do recommendations, I thought, put us in a better position as a city, put the mayor in a good position of, OK, now I have something that I can go with, right? And we can say: ‘This is how we can improve.’”

And they have, according to Saldate. When the Colorado Avalanche hockey team won the Stanley Cup championship earlier this year, the public unrest some local officials feared never materialized, he said.

“A lot of the way we were briefing our officers — the expectations, the command, all that — I just felt in a good position, and a lot of that was because of the recommendations that the monitor laid out that gave us mandates and policies that we were able to give to our officers,” Saldate said.

Denver’s Department of Public Safety oversees and manages multiple city-county public safety agencies, including the police and fire departments. Saldate’s responsibilities include gathering information and recommendations from the OIM, department leaders and of his staff before making final disciplinary decisions.

That collaborative decision-making process, he acknowledges, has not always been easy or harmonious. He noted, for example, that he can show a group of law enforcement officials the same video of a use-of-force incident and get a room full of different responses.

“I could have the police chief, a police commander, me, my discipline administrator, who was a magistrate, and we could all look at it, and all take away something different. And I have been a cop ... so I don’t think it’s just because of the OIM; everyone (has) a different perspective,” Saldate said.

“What I think they (the OIM) are able to provide us, though, that is so important, particularly in today’s society, is independence and objectivity. That is critical in law enforcement these days. People don’t trust government, they don’t trust the branch of government that is most visible: cops. There is that, and because our country hasn’t always done well in these situations.”

When Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed a police oversight program in 2019, he held up the Denver OIM model as the gold standard. But for a number of reasons — pushback from the police union, limits imposed by the city charter and the city’s collective bargaining process, disagreements among city councilors, and Bynum’s decision to go in another direction — the idea of establishing some type of independent police oversight program has lost traction among most city elected leaders.

Saldate said he knows such programs have their critics, and he’s heard his fair share of concerns in Denver: that the OIM assumes officers are bad, that politics play a role, and that law enforcement officials, not civilians, should be judging officers’ actions.

“So I think there is always that. But what I say to that is, if you ever go to trial, or you ever are charged, you are not going to get a jury of 12 police officers that are going to decide your fate, that do have your same experiences,” Saldate said. “You are going to have a jury of peers ... other community members.”

He also noted that the independent monitor and staff making recommendations on discipline and policy issues aren’t people with no training or knowledge of the criminal justice system. They include lawyers and others with experience in the field.

“I think that is what made Denver’s model such a model for others, is that they didn’t hire Joe Blow off the street with nothing, or someone that came in with bias or someone that came in with a hatred toward police. They also have intentional policies that they don’t hire folks that were associated with law enforcement in the past, which I think is important.”

Saldate said he’s had occasion to speak with law enforcement officials from outside Colorado, including some from Phoenix, about Denver’s OIM program.

“I was able to provide — told them — it has worked out great for us here,” he said. “I think it is a valuable thing here. Cops are going to be skeptical, but I think in the end it is good for your community, it is good for folks, it’s good for that accountability that we all need to be at.”

