Responding to a World Health Organization report last week that they fear might cloud the issue, dentists are urging patients to continue to seek routine dental care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an important thing for patients to understand that they should try to see their dentist as regularly as they are instructed to by their dental offices,” said Dr. Paul Tiwana, adding that failure to do so can lead to more serious problems, not only orally but to overall health.
Tiwana, of the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, talked to reporters Monday by livestream on the topic of a WHO report last week recommending that routine dental care be delayed in certain situations due to COVID-19.
The recommendation has drawn criticism from both state and national dental associations, who argue that such dental care is both essential and safe.
At OU Dentistry, “everybody really poured their hearts into trying to make sure we created a safe environment,” Tiwana said, adding that national Centers for Disease Control guidelines are being followed.
“Not only that, almost every single dental practice in the United States was closed for a period of months. This was done in order to better understand the virus and its impact on dentistry, and how we might be able to safely begin practicing dentistry again for our patients.”
Tiwana’s sentiments echoed those of the American Dental Association, which in a statement said safety measures that have been adopted have allowed millions of patients to safely visit their dentists in the past few months.
Noting that his organization “respectfully yet strongly disagrees” with the WHO recommendation, ADA President Chad Gehani added, “With appropriate PPE, dental care should continue to be delivered during global pandemics or other disaster situations.
“Dentistry is essential health care because of its role in evaluating, diagnosing, preventing or treating oral diseases, which can affect systemic health.”
The Oklahoma Dental Association issued a statement as well, saying that, “While visiting the dentist may look different at this time, experts say that’s no reason to miss your regular check-ups. Oral health is vital to overall health.”
ODA President Paul Mullasseri added that the WHO report “even states there is currently no data on the spread of the coronavirus from the dental chair. At this time there has not been a suspected case of COVID-19 transmission from any dental office or procedure.”
A concern specifically mentioned in the report is over the use of dental drills, which can throw off small particles of saliva, teeth and tissue.
“We’re being very proactive in the profession to try to minimize that as being an issue,” Tiwana said.
At OU, after being screened at the door, all patients are given an oral rinse before they're seated, he said.
“Then we isolate their oral cavity, their mouth or nose, as much as possible to minimize any of those issues going forward. And we use very high-speed suction in order to evacuate those particles.”
Tiwana added: “I know all dentists in the community are doing those same procedures to keep their patients healthy.”
One thing to keep in mind about the WHO report, Tiwana said, is its worldwide focus.
"What may seem not as important in the United States may be moreso in a country that does not have institutions like the CDC or the American Dental Association or the Oklahoma Dental Association," he said.