Demonstrators paint 'BLM' on street in front of City Hall to protest removal of Greenwood mural

Dozens of protestors painted “BLM” on Second Street in front of City Hall, attracting police who ordered people out of the street Saturday afternoon. At least one man was away in handcuffs after he refused to go to the sidewalk.

The protest started at the Center of the Universe a few blocks away, where speakers condemned the city’s removal of the "Black Lives Matter" street painting earlier this week from Greenwood Avenue.

About 10 armed citizens, some with rifles and bullet proof vests, watched from the other side of Cincinnati Avenue, but remained silent. About a dozen police officers stood in the intersection between the two groups.

Organizers of the original Black Wall Street protest ordered their group to disperse when a second, smaller group of protestors marched onto the scene. The second group stood on the sidewalk in front of City Hall and chanted “black lives matter” and other slogans while police stood nearby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Michael Overall 918-581-8383 michael.overall@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @MichaelOverall2

